Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE To Adelaide This May

The performance is at 8.00pm, Saturday May 20.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo 2 Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Review: COMPETITIVE TENDERNESS at The Arts Centre, Port Noarlunga Photo 3 Review: COMPETITIVE TENDERNESS at The Arts Centre, Port Noarlunga
Review: ALL ABOUT EVE at St. Jude's Hall Photo 4 Review: ALL ABOUT EVE at St. Jude's Hall

Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE To Adelaide This May

Funny man Sammy J is back on tour, in one huge musical comedy sketch show, starring all your favourite characters from his hit TV Show.

With over 15 characters and songs in 60 minutes - there is even a cameo from the PM!

Join 1000 fellow audience members in stretching to Baby Boomer yoga. Try not to be eaten by the Very Hungry Barnaby Caterpillar! Cheer a grown man dancing as a potato and follow the Government Coach as he gets a call up from 'Albo' to become Australia's newest ambassador to the US.

That's right - it's the only comedy show this year that has Anthony Albanese as a cast member. No joke!

Audience members will also be serenaded by 19th century bush poet, SJ Paterson; then pulled up on stage to do a live hook turn in front of Dan Andrews before singing along to the social media hit, 'You'll Never Know What It's Like' , Sammy's lament to Gen X about how 'hard' they had it in the 90s; anyone for dial up internet or call waiting?

With a 5 Star review under its belt, the talk of Melbourne Comedy Festival makes its 8-city national tour this May.

Sammy J is one of Australia's most surprising talents. He has been recognised with multiple accolades, including AACTA and ARIA awards. His debut novel, The Long Class Goodnight, is out now through Hardie Grant Publishing, and his ARIA-nominated show "Symphony in J Minor" is streaming on Paramount+. He is currently the host of ABC Radio Melbourne's Breakfast show.

Tour Dates

Melbourne

MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL

The Forum

30 Mar - 23 APR

COMPLETED

Sydney

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL

MARRICKVILLE (CITY)

The Factory Theatre

7.15pm, Fri 5 May

CHATSWOOD

Concourse Concert Hall

7pm, Sat 6 May

sydneycomedyfest.com.au

Newcastle

Newcastle Civic Theatre

8pm, Thu 11 May

www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Brisbane

BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL

Powerhouse Theatre

6.00pm, Fri 12 May - Sun 13 May

brisbanecomedyfestival.com

Perth

PERTH INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL

Regal Theatre

7.00pm, Fri 19 May

www.perthcomedyfestival.com

Adelaide

Norwood Concert Hall

8.00pm, Sat May 20

ticketek.com.au

Canberra

Canberra Theatre Centre

8.00pm, Friday May 26

canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Hobart

Theatre Royal

8.00pm, Saturday May 27

www.theatreroyal.com.au



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

50s and 60s Song and Dance Spectacular SHAKE, RATTLE N ROLL Returns To Adelaide Next Month Photo
50s and 60s Song and Dance Spectacular SHAKE, RATTLE 'N' ROLL Returns To Adelaide Next Month

Following sell out performances across Australia and by overwhelming demand, the 50s and 60s song and dance spectacular Shake, Rattle 'n' Roll is touring Australia once again and will play for one performance only in the Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Saturday 17 June at 7.30pm.

OUR MOB Expressions of Interest Open Celebrating First Nations Artists Photo
OUR MOB Expressions of Interest Open Celebrating First Nations Artists

Adelaide Festival Centre's beloved OUR MOB: Art by South Australian Aboriginal Artists exhibition will return in 2023, with expressions of interest open today. As part of Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th anniversary celebrations, this year’s OUR MOB will include a special program of First Nations visual art, music, literature, and storytelling.

Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE To Adelaide This May Photo
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE To Adelaide This May

Funny man Sammy J is back on tour, in one huge musical comedy sketch show, starring all your favourite characters from his hit TV Show. 

ULSTER AMERICAN Comes to Holden Street Theatres This Month Photo
ULSTER AMERICAN Comes to Holden Street Theatres This Month

This very funny and insightful play, Ulster American, produced by JH Productions is set to take the stage at The Arch, Holden Street Theatres, Adelaide, on 10 May for a limited run. Written by David Ireland and directed by Joh Hartog, this play has already received rave reviews and won multiple awards in its native Ireland.


More Hot Stories For You

50s and 60s Song and Dance Spectacular SHAKE, RATTLE 'N' ROLL Returns To Adelaide Next Month50s and 60s Song and Dance Spectacular SHAKE, RATTLE 'N' ROLL Returns To Adelaide Next Month
OUR MOB Expressions of Interest Open Celebrating First Nations ArtistsOUR MOB Expressions of Interest Open Celebrating First Nations Artists
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE To Adelaide This MaySammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE To Adelaide This May
ULSTER AMERICAN Comes to Holden Street Theatres This MonthULSTER AMERICAN Comes to Holden Street Theatres This Month

Videos

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wonderful World of Dissocia
Little Theatre (5/04-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next to Normal
Queens Theatre (10/12-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick, Tick...Boom!
Queens Theatre (6/27-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hope and Gravity
Domain Theatre, Marion Cultural Centre (5/25-6/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU