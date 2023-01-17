Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SIMPLY BRILL, A Celebration Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 20th Century, Comes to Fringe 2023

Simply Brill will play Sunday 19 February at 4pm and Monday 27 February at 7pm in The Roundhouse in the Garden of Unearthly Delights.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Award winning cabaret artists Amelia Ryan, Michaela Burger and Michael Griffiths will reprise their acclaimed show Simply Brill for four performances only this February and March. Following a sell-out season at the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, this hit show shares the story of the American teenage songwriters who transformed 1960s rock 'n' roll forever, and the building in which they did it.

Simply Brill will play Sunday 19 February at 4pm and Monday 27 February at 7pm in The Roundhouse in the Garden of Unearthly Delights and on Sunday 26 February at 3pm as part of Summer Seasonal Sessions at the Woodville Town Hall and again on Sunday 5 March at 4pm as part of the GC program at the Arts Theatre.

The Simply Brill story begins in The Brill Building - a solitary building in the heart of downtown New York. This building, within a few short years, became a 'one stop shop' hit factory where some of the most popular songs of the 20th century were created. The Brill Building was where the popular music landscape was redefined, creating a wave of hits that would be sung by all generations, right across the globe for decades to come.

Simply Brill dramatically retells stories of iconic songwriters such as Bill Hayley & The Comets, Neil Sedaka, Bobby Darin, Carole King, Cynthia Weil, and Ellie Greenwich. These up and coming teenage songwriters gave voice to an entire generation with hits such as Rock Around The Clock, Splish Splash, Oh Carol, Will You Love Me Tomorrow?, You've Lost That Loving Feeling, River Deep Mountain High, Leader of the Pack and many more. The show is sublimely brought to life with the vocal brilliance of Amelia, Michaela and Michael and a live 5 piece band.

Writer and creator of the show, Amelia Ryan (who will be performing at 36.5 weeks pregnant by their final performance, and also performing in her solo Fringe cabaret show Geriatric Womb) said;

'Simply Brill is a dynamic blend of history, humour and heart, and takes audiences on a thrilling ride from the humble beginnings of the music business in Tin Pan Alley, through to the dawn of the singer-songwriter, via the game-changing explosion of rock 'n' roll. It has hit after hit and is just a tonne of fun...we can't wait to reprise it for Adelaide audiences!'



