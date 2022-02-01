SEWER RAT GIRL Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2022

Sewer Rat Girl by Siobhan Gibbs will tour from its home in inner-city Brisbane to the bustling metropolis of Adelaide for this year's Adelaide Fringe Festival. Debuting an independent season in May 2021 as half of the RAT DOG DOUBLE BILL co-produced by Backbone, Sewer Rat Girl will be reaching new heights with the show's return to audiences this March 8-19 at My Lover Cindi.

Artist Siobhan Gibbs' hilarious alter-ego is an ode to the messy business of leaving your small town dreams in the toilet to pursue a more likely future - life in the sewer! Sewer Rat Girl leads audiences down into her stinky underworld home to teach them her survival tips, share some stories of her miserable life above ground, and make them groan at as much toilet humour as you can poke a stick at. "I wanted to create a character that embodies the transformation that can come from wallowing in your own filth when you decide to embrace all your flaws whole-heartedly," says Gibbs, "Sewer Rat Girl personifies that rodent we become in our own private worlds and turns the volume up to 100. She is a hot mess and we love to see her try win hearts with her bog humour and aggressive dance moves".

Siobhan Gibbs, originally from Mackay and now living in Brisbane, is a Powerhouse Theatre maker, drag performer and artist who's rise to success over the past few years is testament to her talent and tenacity. As her drag club kid persona, Gogo Bumhole, Siobhan has taken the local queer scene by storm, performing for Shandy Queer Dance Party and the Stitchery Collective and Brisbane Festival's BOWERYTOPIA and MCing Froot at King's in Fortitude Valley. Siobhan is a former co-host of storytelling night For The Record, a former company member of Zen Zen Zo, a lead actor in Chance Collective's Metro Arts season of Sludge Bank, and works through the week as an acting coach, executive assistant and social worker. Her mammoth list of accolades precedes her and this upcoming season of her first ever theatre work. "Sewer Rat Girl was a challenging new adventure for me. Being alone in the room as a creative is always daunting, but with the help of my co-producer and co-performer Esther Dougherty from Curtain World I've found my rhythm, discovered some new magic and am excited to share this newest iteration", says Gibbs.

The first season of this work received rave reviews. Nadia Jade from Nothing Ever Happens in Brisbane writes, "Sewer Rat Girl is a festival show, a crowd-pleaser with a brave performer who is taking advantage of her time on the stage to test herself in a thousand different ways...The show ends with the stage a fabulous mess, which is always a good sign a good time was had by all".

Sewer Rat Girl returned to the stage again in 2021 for Wynnum Fringe Festival. Tristan Niemi writes, "Gibbs is endlessly charismatic and roguishly hilarious in her performance as Sewer Rat Girl...Don't ask questions. Just have fun. Five stars."

The play will return for ten shows at Adelaide Fringe from the 8th to the 19th of March at My Lover Cindi.