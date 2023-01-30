Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEAMEN! THE SEA SHANTY SPECTACULAR Comes to Adelaide Fringe This March

The show will run from 7 – 12 March 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Hot on the heels of sell-out performances at the 2021 and 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festivals and 2022 and 2023 Midsumma Festival, "SEAMEN! THE SEA SHANTY SPECTACULAR" is set to make its South Australian premiere! This multi-award-winning show debuted digitally at the 2021 Melbourne Fringe Festival before the streamin' seaman took it live to Midsumma and wowed audiences again at last year's Melbourne Fringe. Now the gang are back on deck and set sail with another performance featuring ten of Melbourne's finest indie choir performers at the Adelaide Fringe Festival!

The show, which has performed to sell-out shows at The Curtin Hotel and was also a featured act at the 2022 Gaytimes Festival, puts a modern spin on the humble sea shanty. Inspired by the #1 viral TikTok trend of 2021, the group came together during the 2021 lockdowns and didn't perform in person until the start of 2022! The ensemble puts a modern spin on this traditional sea song with performances of well-known tunes, including "Wellerman" (which reached #1 in 11 countries) and "Drunken Sailor". The choir will also present a diverse range of traditional seafaring songs from Europe, North America, New Zealand, and Australia.

Maestro Alex Morris will once again lead the production. Morris, a leader in the choral and queer communities, is known for his work as Music Director of the award-winning Vocal Evolution, cult choir sensation Shania Choir and shOUT Youth Chorus (MGLC). Musical direction and arrangement feature original remixes from JJJ artist Will Hannagan (WILLING).

The chorus represents all corners of society and is culturally diverse with First Nations and LGBTIQA+ representation. The show also includes a tribute number to First Nation seafarers sung in Yanyuwa language with the blessing of Yanyuwa elders.

The show will run from 7 - 12 March 2023 at Victoria Square - Pyramid of Light, and tickets start from $22.50. For more information, visit www.adelaidefringe.com.au.




