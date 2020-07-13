Rhinestone Rebel presents THE STARS AT NOON, Friday 17 and Saturday 18 July 8:00pm.

Written and Performed by Emily Engeman

Directed by Green Room Award Winner, Jason Langley

Musically Directed by Helpmann Award Winner Michael Tyack

The Stars At Noon is a one-woman show that retells the story of The Space Race from the perspective of women. Jerrie Cobb, Jackie Cochran and Eileen Collins were fierce aviation pioneers who should have been the first women in space but were never given that opportunity. This touching and historically accurate show is filled with sacrifice, joy and heartbreak. These stories are a crucial part of the long and winding road of women finding their rightful place among the stars... amongst men.

BOOKING DETAILS: https://www.flightpaththeatre.org/whats-on/the-stars-at-noon-created-and-performed-by-emily-engeman

Tickets $25 (full price), $20 (concession), $10 (donation ticket)

This is an IN PERSON theatre show. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained at all times. However, for those that do not wish to attend in person but would still like to support, a $10 DONATION TICKET can be purchased. A heart will be placed on a seat in the theatre in your name.

100% of tickets sold will be donated to Flight Path Theatre in the hope that it will allow them to remain open.

