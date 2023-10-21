Review: PARADISE OR THE IMPERMANENCE OF ICE CREAM – OZASIA FESTIVAL 2023 at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

An ecological message wrapped in a captivating story.

By: Oct. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Shedley Theatre Photo 2 Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Shedley Theatre
Review: A NEW BRAIN at Star Theatres, Theatre One Photo 3 Review: A NEW BRAIN at Star Theatres, Theatre One
Review: INK at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide Photo 4 Review: INK at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide

Review: PARADISE OR THE IMPERMANENCE OF ICE CREAM – OZASIA FESTIVAL 2023 at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Friday 20th October 2023.

Written and performed by Jacob Rajan, and directed and co-written by Justin Lewis, Indian Ink Theatre Company presents Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream in this year’s OzAsia Festival.

Marley, sorry, I mean Kutisar, was dead: to begin with. He is, understandably, confused. He should be getting ready to go to his job at Harvey Norman in Adelaide. A vulture pecks at him. He sifts through the memories of his life as a young man in India. There he eked out a meagre living with his chai cart until he met Meera, a Parsi, who had taken over her grandfather’s kulfi ice cream shop.

Parsis leave the bodies of their dead to be consumed by the vultures as part of their religion. Meera, whom he falls for, takes him to the dakhmas, Towers of Silence, where her grandfather’s body has been left for the vultures. They discover it uneaten by the birds as so few remain in India. Kutisar, though, has more pressing problems, a moneylender who is pressuring him to repay the loan.

Jacob Rajan plays Kutisar and, with a change of posture, voice, and facial expressions, Meera, as well as numerous other characters including the moneylender, Meera’s aging aunty, Meera’s cousin, and a museum director, all in eighty minutes of fascinating theatre.

The story is ostensibly about the friendship between Kutisar and Meera, and how he becomes her partner in the ice cream shop, trying to help her make it profitable. Underlying this, though, is an ecological message.

It delves into the mysterious disappearance of India’s vultures. In the 1980s there were 40 million vultures. By 2000, the population had fallen by 99%. It was eventually determined that farmers were giving their livestock and anti-inflammatory drug, Diclofenac, for any and every ailment. The vultures ate the carcasses and the drug in the dead animals caused kidney failure in the vultures.

The vultures' digestive systems were able to kill the rabies virus. Without them, dogs moved in to eat the cattle carcasses, then bred into large populations, and rabies became a major problem. Disturb one thing in an environment, and it can affect many others. This message is given through the wonderful storytelling of Jacob Rajan.

Rajan tells the story with humour, and great skill, assisted occasionally by a vulture, a puppet created and operated superbly by Jon Coddington. This is the sort of thing that makes us love this Festival, so don’t miss it.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
Review: CYPRUS AVENUE at Holden Street Theatres Photo
Review: CYPRUS AVENUE at Holden Street Theatres

Director, Nick Fagan. has assembled a strong cast.

2
Adelaide Festival Centre Lights Up With Sights, Sounds And Tastes As OzAsia Festival Opens Photo
Adelaide Festival Centre Lights Up With Sights, Sounds And Tastes As OzAsia Festival Opens For 2023

Adelaide Festival Centre lights up with sights, sounds, and tastes as OzAsia Festival opens for 2023. The festival features over 190 events with 300 artists from 13 countries showcasing various art forms. Don't miss the Moon Lantern Trail and performances by Bulareyaung Dance Company.

3
Review: INK at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide Photo
Review: INK at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide

It’s a big, strong, and convincing cast.

4
Adelaide Festival Centre Will Host The Don Dunstan Lecture Series As Part Of 50th Annivers Photo
Adelaide Festival Centre Will Host The Don Dunstan Lecture Series As Part Of 50th Anniversary Celebrations

A new thought-provoking talk series, discussing the influence of the arts – The Don Dunstan Lectures - has been announced by Adelaide Festival Centre in partnership with Don Dunstan Foundation, Adelaide University and Flinders University. Learn more about the series of events here!

From This Author - Barry Lenny

Review: CYPRUS AVENUE at Holden Street TheatresReview: CYPRUS AVENUE at Holden Street Theatres
Review: INK at Little Theatre, University Of AdelaideReview: INK at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide
Review: A NEW BRAIN at Star Theatres, Theatre OneReview: A NEW BRAIN at Star Theatres, Theatre One
Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Shedley TheatreReview: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Shedley Theatre

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Cyprus Avenue in Australia - Adelaide Cyprus Avenue
Holden Street Theatres - The Studio (10/19-10/29)Tracker
Uncle Vanya in Australia - Adelaide Uncle Vanya
Little Theatre (11/22-11/25)
Treasure Island in Australia - Adelaide Treasure Island
The Arts Theatre (11/16-11/25)
Legally Blonde the Musical in Australia - Adelaide Legally Blonde the Musical
The Arts Theatre (10/08-12/08)
Ink in Australia - Adelaide Ink
Little Theatre (10/12-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You