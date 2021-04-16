Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Restless Dance Theatre Launches New Fundraiser To Keep Dancing

The fundraiser follows on from the sell-out success of Restless' 2021 Adelaide Festival production, Guttered.

Apr. 16, 2021  

Restless Dance Theatre, Australia's renowned company for people with and without disability has launched a new fundraising campaign to keep it dancing. With the Company's core operational funding cut, Restless faces an enormous task of raising funds to cover their running costs.

If the company can raise $50,000 by May 30 2021, the Federal Government through the Creative Partnerships Australia Plus 1 program, will match it to enable Restless to secure its operational funding until 2024. At present Restless' operational funding ceases at the end of 2021.

The fundraiser follows on from the sell-out success of Restless' 2021 Adelaide Festival production, Guttered, which plans to tour to the eastern states in 2021 and 2022.

Restless Artistic Director Michelle Ryan said, 'In this fundraiser every donated dollar becomes two. Donations above $2.00 are tax-deductible and all will have a huge impact on our future. Restless is now in its 30th year producing unexpectedly real dance theatre that is collaboratively devised, inclusive and informed by disability.

'We regularly collaborates with some of the industry's most renowned choreographers, companies and artists to create performance work that is presented at festivals and venues around Australia and internationally. Our body of work creates pathways for our artists to pursue a professional career in dance.'

Donations to Keep Restless Dancing may be made through www.restlessdance.org.


