Nils Frahm Announces Adelaide Show

Acclaimed German composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Nils Frahm will bring his otherworldly live show to Adelaide Festival Centre's Dunstan Playhouse this December as part of his upcoming national tour.

One of the hottest contemporary sound inventors of his generation, Frahm is set to mesmerise Adelaide audiences with a visually and technically impressive show on Tuesday 3 December - tickets on sale now.

Known for his contemplative and emotional works on the piano and improvisational live performances, Frahm creates original moments and contagious excitement by fusing classical and electronic elements. Frahm will craft his art on stage taking influence from his upcoming Encores album, a continuation of the universally acclaimed All Melody, which will be released on 18 October.

A classically trained pianist, Frahm first displayed his avant-garde sound with his career-defining live album Spaces in 2013. He has since released numerous albums to global acclaim - including the award-winning soundtrack for 2015's one-take feature film Victoria - and completed several international tours. Berlin-based Frahm continues to work as an accomplished and celebrated musician from his studio at the renowned Funkhaus complex.

Last year Frahm left audiences spellbound with All Melody and the Encores 1 EP, which focused on an acoustic pallet of sounds with solo piano and harmonium at the core. This year audiences will enjoy Encores 2 as it explores more ambient landscapes and Encores 3, which sees Frahm expand on the percussive and electronic elements in his work.

Don't miss this ultimate live experience - no two shows are the same as Frahm continues to push the boundaries of contemporary and classical music, and everything in between.

Bookings: BASS 131 246 or online bass.net.au





