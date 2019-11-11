New Work Residency Program Announced For 2020 Australian Musical Theatre Festival

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival today announced a New Musical Theatre Residency, a week-long residency for the purpose of developing and supporting new Australian musical theatre. It is open to Australian residents engaged in writing or creating new musical theatre work for Australian audiences, and applications close 31 January 2020. For more information, please go to www.amtf.org.au/residency

The successful artist will undertake their residency during the week of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival in May 2020. The artist may run the residency in any format they choose, depending on the stage of development of their work, and their desired outcome for it.

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival will provide support to the artist including flights to Launceston from their nearest capital city, accommodation, rehearsal or studio space appropriate to their needs, access to equipment, dedicated sessions with mentors throughout the week, free entry to relevant Australian Musical Theatre Festival workshops and events, and a public showing or sharing of the new work in development during the Festival.

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival is an unparalleled opportunity for musical theatre lovers, makers and industry professionals to get together, share, nurture and celebrate this wonderful genre. Held in Launceston, Tasmania, it includes a diverse program with opportunities to teach, collaborate, engage, perform, learn and - of course - enjoy. A non-profit event, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival is held annually to benefit the musical theatre industry. The 2020 Festival will be held from 21-24 May 2020. The full Festival Program will be announced on 29 January 2020.

