Myriad Art Exhibition Calls For South Australian Artists Living With Disability

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of South Australia's biggest displays of artwork by people living with disability, Myriad Art Exhibition is calling for expressions of interest for its 2024 exhibition.

Expressions of interest for the annual event presented by not-for-profit disability support organisation Community Living Australia as part of the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival Will Close on 28 March 2024.

The Myriad Art Exhibition is open to any artist living in South Australia who identifies as living with disability and is aged 16 and over. Artwork must be original to be considered and entry is open to both single and groups of artists. Artists of all abilities are strongly encouraged to register which is free of charge.

The exhibition, now in its sixth year presented in partnership with SALA and the State Library of South Australia will run from 15-29 August 2024 where all artworks will be displayed for two weeks, with many artists choosing selling their works. All proceeds from artwork sales go directly to the artist.

The 2023 exhibition featured a record-breaking 698 South Australian artists,130 feature artists over 1,300 visitors.

According to Community Living Australia Chief Executive Mark Kulinski the 2024 event is set to grow again and is already receiving strong interest from the South Australian disability arts community.

"Myriad is a fast-growing community where South Australian artists are given a platform to empower self-expression and pursue their artistic dreams", he said.

"This year momentum is already starting to build around Myriad, and we are seeking expressions of interest from artists. This is such an exciting phase, and we cannot wait to see the exhibition come to life".

Following the expressions of interest period, official artist registrations will open on 1 April 2024.

Potential artists can read the artist and artwork requirements and register their interest for 2024 at https://www.claust.com.au/events/myriad-art-exhibition-2024