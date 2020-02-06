Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers Come to the Adelaide Fringe

Red-hot rhythms, dynamic energy, dramatic choreography & musical synchronisation: Mugenkyo's distinctive style fuses traditional spirit with modern theatricality.

The UK's original taiko pioneers have just celebrated their landmark 25th year as Europe's longest-established group. With 1000's of performances worldwide, including extensive theatre tours, cross-genre collaborations, TV, film & recording projects, Mugenkyo present their long-awaited debut in Australia.

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/mugenkyo-taiko-drummers-af2020?venue=166%3A1113

Mugenkyo create new taiko drum music from the ancient art-form of Wadaiko.

Having just celebrated their 25th anniversary, Mugenkyo are Europe's leading taiko drum group, originally established in 1994, forging a new path with their innovative approach, honed from years on the touring circuit, captivating audiences the world over with their energetic and dynamic performances.

As well as their extensive touring, Mugenkyo have also released 6 albums & 3 concert DVD's, making them the most artistically prolific taiko group outside of Japan. In addition to their main work touring theatres & concert halls, Mugenkyo also perform at large-scale events and festivals, and have appeared on numerous television programmes in the UK and abroad, such as the Brit Awards & BBC Last Night of the Proms.





