Moon Lantern Parade Lights Up Elder Park

More than 38,000 people attended Elder Park and the Riverbank Precinct for OzAsia Festival's Moon Lantern Parade tonight, which featured more than 40 giant lanterns and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The always popular event - Australia's largest lantern parade - delighted crowds with the Hong Kong Dragon again leading the way. Two new giant lanterns were also featured - a Blue Car and a Rhinoceros lantern.

More than 900 people carried lanterns in the parade and there were over 400 community artists who performed over the course of the day across multiple stages.

OzAsia Festival Artistic Director Joseph Mitchell: "The 2019 Moon Lantern Parade has again shown us why it's Australia's largest community lantern parade with another strong turnout. Live music, roving performers and workshops were well received by crowds in the lead-up to the parade and once again the giant 40m Hong Kong Dragon lantern was a huge hit!

"It was wonderful to kick off OzAsia Festival opening weekend with this much-loved parade in addition to our program of contemporary music, theatre, dance, film, literature and visual art. The fun is only just getting started with performances continuing until November 3."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "OzAsia Festival's Moon Lantern Parade is an important celebration of Asian culture and a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the diverse range of groups and individuals who help enrich our society in so many wonderful ways. I am sure this enthusiasm will continue beyond the Parade and throughout this great festival."





