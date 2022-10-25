Monsters Take Over Children's Artspace At Adelaide Festival Centre

Adelaide Festival Centre's Children's Artspace is back with a brand-new exhibition, Making Monsters, with 3D prints and augmented reality models of monsters imagined by Klemzig Primary School on display to the public from this week.

Students were led by Adelaide visual artist Jess Taylor to create 'Frankenstein' style monsters and learnt the history of monsters from werewolves to zombies and vampires to mermaids.

Jess Taylor's award-winning work explores her fascination with fictional horror through digital methods of making. She partnered with Makers Empire, a 3D design application that allows students and teachers to learn about design and technology, to construct and invent the monsters.

Each monster has a unique QR code that, once scanned, allows you to play and interact with it on the screen!

Jess Taylor: "3D modelling and printing is such an inventive and accessible media, and to be able to introduce primary school students to it in a way which capitalised on their imagination and narrative building was a wonderful opportunity.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to guide the students of Klemzig Primary in this project, and I'm so excited for everyone to see the results of their hard work - their monsters are wonderful and wacky, and the chance to see them in such a great gallery space, I hope, will inspire them to continue creating art and expressing themselves."

Adelaide Festival Centre's Children's Artspace head curator Alice Dilger: "As curator, it has been personally and professionally important to consistently connect STEM and the Arts in Children's Artspace. Making Monsters is our final exhibition of Children's Artspace's inaugural year."

Created by South Australian students with the help of an Adelaide Central School of Art graduate artist, each exhibition at Adelaide Festival Centre's Children's Artspace encourages students to engage in new art practices and experiences, and creates a space for children to come together, be creative, and conceptualise current events and big ideas.

Hosting a new exhibition each school term, the gallery presents interactive workshops, performances and creative experiences to inspire children. It continues to collaborate with an international network of similar institutions including the Hamada Children's Museum of Art in Japan, the Children's Museum of Art in New York, the International Museum of Children's Art in Oslo, Norway and the National Gallery Singapore.

Children's Artspace is open Saturday - Sunday, 10am - 3pm (also open during Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre performance times). Enter via Festival Plaza or Dunstan Playhouse Foyer.

For more information about Children's Artspace, visit: www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/our-venues/galleries/childrens-artspace