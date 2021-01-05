Michael Shafar To Give 110% At Fringe World

As seen and heard on Channel 10's The Project, ABC's Comedy Bites, triple j's Good Az Friday, SBS's RAW Comedy and more!

Following sellout shows 2017-2020 and with his G2G pass approved, comedian Michael Shafar returns to Fringe World ready to give 110%!

Building on the success of Jewish-ish, Kosher Bacon and his critically acclaimed shows 50/50 and Getting Better, which chronicled his diagnosis with testicular cancer, Michael is back in Perth to deliver more of his uniquely dark observations and hilarious stories.

Surviving cancer and sharing that experience on stage really changed Shafar's philosophy on comedy. 110% sees Shafar in the same vein - raw and honest - talking about living in lockdown, the perils of skinny jeans and, of course, bagels.

Since leaving a career in law, Shafar has been working busily to try and justify that decision to his Jewish mother. Working as a comedian and comedy writer for 10's The Project, he has (somewhat) achieved that - making a name for himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Australian comedy, performing internationally and selling out shows across the country.

Don't miss Shafar's return to Fringe World in 2021.