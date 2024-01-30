MOZART-182 Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Emerging comedian Callum Straford will make his Adelaide Fringe debut with Mozart-182, an experimental stand-up, clown and musical comedy concerto at Prompt Creative Centre in March.

“What two things could be more opposite than Mozart and Blink-182?” thought Straford, while imagining Mozart himself rocking out to All The Small Things. The summer of ‘23 was a series of opposites for Straford, so he feels an urge to create a show that explores life’s unpredictability, with a dash of classical pop-punk.

This show features all of Straford’s skills as a comedian and musician, while experimenting with new sounds and the art of ‘play’. At its core, Mozart-182 is about trying to balance an imbalanced lifestyle, while reaching for support from the most important person in his life…. his Mum. While it’s a love letter to the joys of music, it’s a gift of gratitude to the people in our lives that help us through our best and worst experiences.

In 2023, Straford completed the summer course at the Philippe Gaulier Clown school in France and he performed comedy in Paris, London and Edinburgh. He’s performed solo shows in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival since 2021 and is a frequent performer on the Melbourne Comedy Scene. He’s a multi-instrumentalist, proficient on the piano, ukulele, guitar, saxophone, vocals and many percussion instruments.

“Callum had the crowd eating from the palm of his hand. This was a master class in theatrical skill and sublime performance energy… Some things just can’t be taught. Callum Straford is the real deal.” – Weekend Notes

Callum Straford: Mozart-182, 13th - 17th March, 6:15pm, at Prompt Creative Centre. Tickets can be purchased at FringeTIX.