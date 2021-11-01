MONO Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2022

Bunbury Productions has announced the first national tour of "Mono", a comedy tour de farce from three of Australia's best loved performers.

Noeline Brown (The Naked Vicar Show), Max Gillies (The Gillies Report) and John Wood (Blue Heelers) are the entire cast of "Mono"; the brand new classic comedy by Angus FitzSimons (Senior Moments).

"It's always been a dream of mine to perform together individually with Max and John" says Noeline Brown "I also still dream about sitting my final Latin exam and realising I have forgotten to wear clothes, but this has nothing to do with promoting "Mono".

"It is an honour to be asked to do "King Lear" for the Bell Shakespeare Company," says Max Gillies "But they didn't ask, so I'm doing "Mono".

"I think we could all do with a laugh at the moment" says John Wood "That's why I watch "Fawlty Towers" after rehearsals for "Mono" are thankfully over".

Producer and Dictator Angus FitzSimons says "It is a privilege to have these three legends as the cast. Max, Noeline and John are household names and also recognised in flats."

"Mono" is a comedy revue play in the tradition of Joyce Grenfell, Alan Bennett and Bob Newhart; with nine brilliant comic characters brought to life through hysterical monologues in 90 minutes of wit, fun and laughter.

What is "Mono" about? It's about 90 minutes. It's also about a hectoring Headmistress, a bad Bush Poet (and he don't know it), a puzzled Policeman, a meandering Minister, a chaotic Conductor, a mindless "Mindfulness" teacher, a surreal Sotheby's Auctioneer, and a very, very sozzled Mother of the Bride. It's about pure fun and about to be at a theatre near you in 2022.

The tour kicks off on 1 February 2022. Tickets for "Mono" are available now via https://monoshow.com.au/