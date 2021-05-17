Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIFE ACCORDING TO KATE Will Return For the 2021 Cabaret Fringe Festival

Life According to Kate is Megan Doherty and Emma Knights' love-letter to Kate Miller-Heidke.

May. 17, 2021  

Fringe hit Life According to Kate will be back for the 2021 Cabaret Fringe Festival.

Megan Doherty and Emma Knights' love-letter to Eurovision superstar and Masked Singer Queen, Kate Miller-Heidke, is returning this June after a sell-out, four-star Adelaide Fringe season. Soaring into the Jade on June 8 and 10, Life According to Kate is a celebration and exploration of the career of Australia's fearless, genre-defying, alternative soprano.

Life According to Kate presents both highlights and lesser-known gems from Miller-Heidke's wide ranging career, showcasing the coloratura soprano, the biting lyrics and shrewd social observations that populate Miller-Heidke's work.

With a live band, expanded vocal arrangements, and built on the same synergy that thrilled Adelaide Fringe audiences in 2021, Doherty and Knights chart the parallels from their own lives and careers in music, theatre, opera and pop using the voice of Kate Miller-Heidke.

The production runs Tuesday, 8th June & Thursday, 10th June at 8:30pm at The Jade, 142 - 160 Flinders St., Adelaide.

Tickets at: https://cabaretfringefestival.com


