LESBIAN LOVE STORIES Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Lesbian Love Stories will be performed by The Local Lesbians at Adelaide Fringe. Written by Natasha Veselinovic, the cast includes Veselinovic, Chloe Rose Taylor, Ruby Clark, and Peppy Smears (drag pianist).

LLS is a cabaret/verbatim piece performed by three lesbians, and one rockin’ pianist. Featuring anonymous true tales of ladylove from across the globe, this heart-warming and hilarious performance is delivered through song and speech by powerhouse women, with the vocals to match.

Natasha and Chloe have often felt that there were very few (if any) lesbian shows on stage - particularly not ones that they could relate to, or that normalised same sex relationships.

The show was initially intended to be a one-off performance, however after receiving an influx of messages from general audience members thanking them for their work and expressing the importance of it, the girls realised it had to continue.

Rather than following a rigid storyline, Lesbian Love Stories is a series of vignettes which showcase a variety of Queer experiences. The anonymous nature of the work allows both audience and cast members the freedom to share and explore without fear of judgement or ridicule.

After sold out seasons across Australia, a regional road trip, a cheeky Matilda Award nomination for Best Cabaret, and headlining the FEAST Festival (2023), your favourite girl gang is ready to return to Adelaide and hit fringe audiences for the first time!

Lesbian Love Stories has been seen by thousands across 8 venues, 5 different cities and performed as part of 5 major festivals.

Details

WHEN: Tuesday 27th February - Sunday 3rd March, 8:40pm

WHERE: The Kingfisher at Gluttony

TICKET PRICE: From $33.75 (BANKSA card holders, Midweek treat, GA prices)

TO BOOK: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292312®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadelaidefringe.com.au%2Ffringetix%2Flesbian-love-stories-af2024?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1