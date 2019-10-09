Kids Week Announced At CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Australia's leading theatre producer John Frost and Her Majesty's Theatre owner Mike Walsh today announced an exciting new initiative, Kid's Week at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from 4-8 December 2019. During this week, every child 15 years and under will receive a free ticket to the show when accompanied by a full paying adult. Plus, as a special behind the scenes bonus, children will get to experience the fun, the people and the magic behind the show. This is a first for the Australian theatre industry.

The idea of Kid's Week at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is to encourage children who haven't yet experienced world class theatre productions to do so, by providing the free ticket for a child under 15 when accompanied by an adult, and a supporting 'behind the scenes' experience. At the beginning of each performance during Kid's Week, a host will take to the stage before the performance and introduce the audience to Her Majesty's Theatre, the people of the theatre (Stage Manager, Wardrobe, Lighting, Sound, Orchestra etc) and a special on-stage scene starring competition winners from the audience.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the ideal show to introduce children to the magic of theatre," said John Frost. "It is such a wonderful story for generations to share, and brought to life on stage in such a magical way. Theatre is pure imagination, and we're sure that once kids fall in love with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, they will come back to see many more shows in the future."

The spectacular Helpmann Award nominated new musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently playing in Melbourne at Her Majesty's Theatre to 29 December. Benjamin Belsey, Elijah Slavinskis, Edgar Stirling, Lenny Thomas and Lachlan Young share the role of Charlie Bucket, alongside Paul Slade Smith as Willy Wonka, Tony Sheldon as Grandpa Joe and Lucy Maunder as Mrs Bucket.

Jake Fehily and Octavia Barron Martin play Augustus Gloop and Mrs Gloop, Karina Russell and Stephen Anderson are Veruca Salt and Mr Salt, Jayme-Lee Hanekom plays Violet Beauregard with Madison McKoy as Mr Beauregard, and Harrison Riley and Jayde Westaby are Mike Teavee and his mother Mrs Teavee.

Completing the wonderfully talented cast are Johanna Allen, Sheridan Anderson, Hayden Baum, Kanen Breen, Bayley Edmends, Bronte Florian, Todd Goddard, Madison Green, David Hammond, Sasha Lian-Diniz, Aaron Lynch, Jordan Malone, Kassie Martin, Phoenix Mendoza, Joseph Naim, Adam Noviello, Glen Oliver, Danielle O'Malley, Jackson Reedman, Emma Russell, Taylor Scanlan and Thalia Smith.

Step inside a world of pure imagination. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film including "Pure Imagination", "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket", alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is perhaps Roald Dahl's best-known story and has proved to be one of the most enduring children's books of all time. The story of Charlie Bucket, the five Golden Tickets, the Oompa-Loompas and the amazing Willy Wonka has become firmly embedded in our culture since it was first published in 1964. Conservative estimates suggest the original book has sold over 20 million copies worldwide; it is now available in 61 languages.

Experience the magic of theatre and a world of pure imagination during Kid's Week at Charlie and The Chocolate Factory at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 4-8 December 2019. Be prepared for the Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!





