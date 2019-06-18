Ingmar Bergman Classic Coming To The Little Theatre Stage In July

Theatre Guild presents a student production of THROUGH A GLASS DARKLY by Ingmar Bergman, directed, cast and crewed by student members of the Guild which opens in the Little Theatre on Thursday 11 July at 7.30pm and runs for 3 performances only.

"If there was a place you could go to, where the better part of you could live, you would go, wouldn't you?"

Recently discharged from hospital and holidaying with her father, husband, and brother at their isolated beach house, Karin's world begins once more to twist. Locked away by her husband and ignored by her remaining family, the voices in her head offer her a freedom she has only dreamt of before ...

Adapted from the Oscar-winning film of the same name, Through a Glass Darkly is an intense and beautiful exploration of mental illness and female autonomy. Cast Robert Baulderstone, Abaigh Curry, Riordan Miller-Frost & Cats Seifert

Warning: For Mature Audiences Only. Contains scenes depicting disturbing mental illness and strong language.By arrangement with Hal Leonard Australia Pty Ltd on behalf of Josef Weinberger Ltd, London.

TICKET PRICES: ALL TICKETS $15. Online: www.trybooking.com/BAKOV(fee applies). Tickets at the door subject to availability.





