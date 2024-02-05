Immersive, Light & Art's Adelaide Fringe Program Reimagined For New Era

Building on its grand reveal newly launched Light Square venue Click Here (Immersive, Light & Art) has dropped its biggest Adelaide Fringe program that is set to cement its vision as Adelaide's true centre for Immersive Light and Art.

As the centrepiece of Adelaide's west, ILA will excite festival goers with thirteen shows spanning local and international acts across three venues and a new partnership with Adelaide Fringe, bringing its FringeWORKS program to Light Square this year.

Kicking off on Friday 16 February and running full speed into March, ILA will reshape the world of immersive art, visual storytelling and collaboration while showcasing a world-class line-up of talent across iconic events.

"I am pleased to announce that in addition to our action-packed program ILA has formed a new partnership with Adelaide Fringe for 2024. Not only will this be our biggest season yet, but the new partnership will see Adelaide Fringe host a variety of events and activations during the festival," says ILA Creative Producer, Lewis Godwin.

"This is an exciting collaboration between two organisations as it takes a step in the right direction for Adelaide Fringe supporting with The West End. It also shows a commitment to supporting an organisation that is the centre for immersive light and art".

ILA's Adelaide Fringe program showcases a staple of unmissable shows and acts in the spiritual home of ILA, The Lab, aptly named as it is a laboratory for creatives to explore and create with new immersive technologies. The Lab which will feature high-energy artistry surrounded by the venue's 50sqm LED screens. Performances will also run in The Light Room Studio and Gallery.

The Lab's Adelaide Fringe program will immerse the senses with local performers including the return of multi-instrumentalist Adam Page who will present two epic shows that delve into the world of music for all ages in Stereo!!and I Wanna Be A Musician. Harpist Emma Horwood will also return to the venue exploring the fantasy world of Middle-Earth, with music set to poetry by J.R.R. Tolkien from The Lord of the Rings.

Lab favourite MoZzi will return with the award-winning visual storytelling masterpiece A New Moon, the second iteration of creator Dre Ngatokorua's multimedia production MoZzi X Inkatja. Audience members will be immersed in the artwork of Lavene 'Inkatja' as her paintings inspired by Adnyamathanha culture are brought to life through floor-to-ceiling animations. This experience is paired with music and narration of Dre 'MoZzi'.

The Lab will also host some of Adelaide's hottest bands and electronic music such as The Empty Threats and Mums Favourite as part of a curated line-up every Friday night for One Night Only, backed up on Saturdays, as DM For Address pays homage to Adelaide's underground party scene - from illegal raves to warehouse parties. The venue will serve as the unofficial artists party for Adelaide Fringe 2024.

The program will light up the West with its diverse physical theatre and dance line-up. The Lab will present the World Premiere season of METAHUMAN by acclaimed creatives Miles Dunne, Lily Potger and Max Brading.

METAHUMAN is a state-of-the-art interactive performance that utilises the immersive LED volume of The Lab to transport audiences into a techno future where humans and machines merge in a symbiotic choreography.

Dance sensation Rio 40° will return to ILA with a high-energy display of physical theatre showcasing South Australian artists. Audiences can expect to be immersed in the world of Rio and Brazilian culture with an incredible and authentic show.

The Light Room Studio will be a major attraction for Adelaide Fringe 2024 presenting cutting-edge visual art and film experiences. The centre piece for the studio will be Kairos, an installation by acclaimed UK choreographer Russell Maliphant OBE and his company in collaboration with film artists Warren Du Preez & Nick Thornton Jones.

Using three screens, Kairos envelops its viewers in a rich visual landscape of sculptural bodies in motion, accompanied by an absorbing and evocative score from composer Mukul. Continuing the immersive theme, Journey to the Kingdom of Hypnos will bring audiences face to face with the goddess of memory in a feast for the senses and imagination.

The Light Room Studio will also present Sydney comic and artist Sam Kissajukian who will deliver a stand-up show with epic visuals in Museum of Modernity. Kissajukian's performances will also be complemented by a raw exhibition in The Light Room Gallery with a comedic bent that explores the ineffable mental states of a comedian turned artist.

Rounding out ILA's Adelaide Fringe program is encore screenings of the eye-opening digital art film Anomalous by Richard Coburn and Justin Astbury. Specifically created for ILA's Light Room Studios 10,000 pixels wide LED screens the film has been extended by popular demand following the films debut in January.

ILA will be the heartbeat of Adelaide Fringe on the West End from Friday 16 February to Sunday 17 March.

