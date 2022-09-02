INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Arts Theatre

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA presents the much-loved Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine classic Into the Woods. A moral tale intertwining the storylines of Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel and several others tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife, their quest to begin a family and a witch who has placed a curse on them.

With tenderness and laughter, Sondheim and Lapine take us through a maze that mirrors the complexity of everyday life. Like the characters in Into the Woods, we end this journey all too aware of the moral consequences of our actions and the power of tolerance, community and sacrifice.

Director Gordon Combes, well known to Adelaide audiences for his innovative productions promises that "Without giving too much away, the magic moments will surprise the audience by using traditional theatre techniques with modern technology. There will be moments where the audience will be questioning.... How did that happen? Did you see that?

His new vision arose from his passion for the show as a teenager and believes that "people can connect with one or many of the characters that weave throughout the show."

Gordon is joined by Musical Director Jillian Gulliver who also musically directed Phantom of the Opera and Evita and Choreographer Celeste Barone who choreographed the G&S Society's production of HMS Pinafore.

The cast features James McCluskey-Garcia as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jared Frost as The Baker, Catherine Breugelmans as his wife, Megan Humphries as The Witch, Buddy Munro-Dawson as Jack plus Deborah Caddy, Liliana Carletti, Emily Morris, Nadine Wood, Grace Frost, Dharini Rajaramanan, Sam Mannix, Cassidy Gaiter, Ryan Ricci, Dominic Hodges, Steve Lewis, Alieysha Nicholls, Danielle Greaves and Karen Muller.

So, join us for a night of music, laughter and a few tears as we take you in and out of the woods at the Arts Theatre, but remember as you leave, "Be careful what you wish for!".





Into the Woods runs from Thursday 22rd Sept to Saturday 1st October at The Arts Theatre, 53 Angas St Adelaide.