Events will be held in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Oct. 18, 2022  

IN CONVERSATION WITH SARAH, DUCHESS OF YORK - ON STAGE Set For February 2023

A real-life fairy-tale: one woman's extraordinary untold story of navigating life in the public eye through kindness and resilience. In Conversation with Sarah, Duchess of York will take place in February next year for one night each in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The Duchess of York is a global humanitarian, businesswoman, historical novelist and children's book author, speaker, producer and grandmother. For the first time on stage in Australia, hear a personal account of the life, times and observations of Sarah, and her many extraordinary untold stories.

Hosted by Ray Martin, In Conversation with Sarah, Duchess of York will see Sarah discuss her childhood, growing up in the countryside, then moving to London, meeting Prince Andrew, love and marriage. She will discuss her career as an author, how her latest Mills & Boon books are inspired by her ancestors and draw on her unique life journeys and experiences. The Duchess will talk about the dark times, her learnings, and a great deal that we don't know about her, which will surprise and delight audiences - having a helicopter licence, her charity work across the world, and her creation of characters such as Budgie the Little Helicopter and Little Red.

Sarah, Duchess of York, said: "I am so excited to be coming to Australia to share stories of my life. Australia has been home to my sister for many decades and I see it as a second home. I always feel a weight lift off my shoulders when I arrive Down Under. The Australian people have always supported me and treated me with kindness. It's a place where I can be myself. I look forward to seeing lots of you at the show."

TOUR DETAILS

Saturday 18 February Great Hall, BCEC, Brisbane

Wednesday 22 February State Theatre, Sydney

Monday 27 February Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne



