I'M NOT MAD, I'M MADDIE to Bring Solo Comedy Debut to Melbourne Fringe

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Australian comedian Maddie Jai will make her Melbourne Fringe debut this September with I'm Not Mad, I'm Maddie, a deeply personal comedy hour that transforms years of misunderstanding, resilience, and self-discovery into an evening of sharp, dark humor.

Billed as a story of "spite, survival, and accidentally becoming the most magnetic person in the room," the autobiographical show follows Jai as she retraces the milestones that rarely receive applause—from navigating systems not designed for neurodivergent people to hiding backstage at exclusive events alongside towering drag queens. Along the way, she reflects on receiving a late autism diagnosis, years spent being labeled "difficult," and the unexpected relief that comes with finally understanding herself.

"I'm Not Mad, I'm Maddie* explores what happens when a lifetime of feeling out of step with the world suddenly begins to make sense. Positioned somewhere between the outback antics of Russell Coight and the bureaucracy of a Centrelink appeals tribunal, the show examines identity, perseverance, and the often absurd realities of everyday life with wit and honesty.

Jai's stories span an extraordinary range of experiences. Over the years she has wrangled dangerous animals, chauffeured internationally touring drag performers through the Australian outback, trained an assistance dog that proved even more unruly than herself, and somehow found the confidence to navigate chaotic adventures while still struggling with something as simple as accepting an invitation to coffee.

The show also reflects on Jai's experiences navigating Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), an increasingly timely subject amid recent national discussions surrounding disability support. Drawing on years of firsthand experience with the system, Jai jokingly notes that the challenges of dealing with the NDIS ultimately prepared her for the equally daunting task of self-producing her first solo Fringe production.

Throughout the hour, audiences can expect stories ranging from accidentally dressing members of a declared hate organization because of a misunderstanding to explaining a résumé that "reads like a criminal charge list." Jai invites audiences to bring their stim toys, assistance dogs, therapists, or anyone who has ever suspected they might benefit from an autism diagnosis, creating an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates neurodivergent experiences while remaining relatable to anyone who has ever felt like everyone else received an instruction manual for navigating society.

The production is written and performed by Jai, with dramaturgy by acclaimed cabaret artist Tash York and consulting producer David Butler.

Before stepping into stand-up comedy, Jai spent nearly a decade working behind the scenes with award-winning drag performers including Isis Avis Loren, Tash York, and Memphis Mae, while also working with livestock and animals throughout regional Victoria. She describes herself as "an aspiring palatable autistic comedian" whose tendency to overcommit to every situation eventually led her to register for Melbourne Fringe 2026.

Performance Schedule

I'm Not Mad, I'm Maddie will be presented at Grouse Melbourne (171 Smith Street, Fitzroy, Victoria) on the following dates:

September 6 (Preview) – 8:45 p.m.

September 7 – 8:45 p.m.

September 12 – 6:15 p.m.

September 13 – 6:15 p.m.

September 18 – 5:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $24–$28.

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