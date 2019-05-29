I FORGOT TO REMEMBER TO FORGET Makes Australian Premiere

Following their sell out season in 2018 at the True Colours Festival in Singapore, No Strings Attached Theatre of Disability (No Strings), in association with Adelaide Festival Centre, are excited to present the Australian Premiere of I FORGOT TO REMEMBER TO FORGET in the Space Theatre from Wednesday 3 July through to Saturday 6 July.

Devised, written and directed by No Strings' Artistic Director Alirio Zavarce, in collaboration with the cast featuring Michaela Cantwell, Kathryn Hall, Cassie Litchfield, and Kym Mackenzie I FORGOT TO REMEMBER TO FORGET explores resilience, how we deal with and accept change, how at times we need to relearn everything and other times we forget it all.

I FORGOT TO REMEMBER TO FORGET is a reminder of our responsibility as friends, family and a society to remember and value every individual in our community, even when they themselves have forgotten.

No Strings is a world-class theatre company that proudly works exclusively with performers living with disability. Our people are the stars, not just support acts. Our award-winning productions deeply move audiences to the point where disability disappears.

At No Strings we believe in breaking the "fifth wall" - the barriers associated with disability. We entertain while we empower and we celebrate ability while being committed to excellence and innovation. By letting ability shine through, we're challenging expectations and educating society to achieve true inclusion. Our theatre showcases the power of diversity and acceptance, where disability doesn't define.

Bookings: https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/events/i-forgot-to-remember-to-forget/





