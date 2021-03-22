Griffin Theatre Company Presents IS THERE SOMETHING WRONG WITH THAT LADY?

Griffin Theatre Company will present Debra Oswald's one-woman show Is There Something Wrong With That Lady? from Tuesday 13th to Saturday 24th April.

As a lapsed playwright, creator of the Offspring TV series, former Junior Champion Hypochondriac and floundering novelist, Oswald ponders what her next move should be and what motivates people to write or create more 'stuff'.

Taking control of the Griffin stage - the exact location she fell in love with theatre, aged 11, and the place her plays Mr Bailey's Minder and The Peach Season came to life - Oswald will tell stories about her neurotic childhood, clumsy romantic history, and the anxieties and joys of the writer's life, all in the hope that the audience can help her work out what comes next.

A screenwriter, playwright and fiction author, Oswald was the co-creator and head writer for series 1-5 of the award-winning TV series Offspring. She has had multiple plays shortlisted for the NSW Premier's Award, and Mr Bailey's Minder broke Griffin's box office record in 2004 before going on to tour nationally.

Oswald said, "Back at The Stables, post lockdown! All through my childhood, I was a Junior Hypochondriac - I don't know if that gave me special preparation to handle the anxieties of COVID or not. I do know that I'm over-excited to jump onto the Griffin stage again and have the chance to speak directly with a live audience."

Director Lee Lewis said, "There were lots of little heartbreaks last year as the theatres shut down. Losing stories and all the promises packed inside them was horrible. Losing the chance to hear the voice of one of our great writers speaking directly to her audience was devastating. We've just started rehearsals, and I can't stop smiling."

BOOKINGS: https://griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/is-there-something-wrong-with-that-lady-2/ or (02) 9361 3817