Graduate Singers Return Next Month With IN GOOD COMPANY

Graduate Singers - known to their audience as Grads - are thrilled to present In Good Company, their first concert for the 2022 season.

Grads has always prided itself on its versatility and having shared the stage with the full might of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in three massive recent performances - Carmina Burana in the November 2021 Festival of Orchestra, Nativity commissioned by the ASO from Richard Mills and performed in December 2021, and Prayer for the Living in the 2022 Adelaide Festival - the choir returns to a more intimate scale for In Good Company. A selection of largely unaccompanied works features some of the choir's favourite repertoire, including Eric Whitacre's spine-tingling Lux Aurumque, settings of Ubi caritas by Maurice DuruflÃ© and Ola Gjeilo, and Alexandre Desplat's haunting My Love is Always Here. It's not surprising that a concert of favourites finds renewed depth and beauty in the familiar, with folk songs making their way into the programme including David Overton's lilting arrangement of Loch Lomond and a tender, moving setting of The Parting Glass by Carl Crossin OAM, Graduate Singers' patron. Grads maintains its commitment to performing music by Australian composers with works by Joseph Twist and Ben van Tienen taking pride of place, as well as highlighting female composers with an excerpt from Canadian composer Eleanor Daley's lush, soothing Requiem.

The choir also finds itself in good company with celebrated concert pianist Michael Ierace, who has collaborated with Grads many times over the years and joins them again to accompany works by van Tienen, Gjeilo, Samuel Barber, and Morten Lauridsen.

'We invite you to join us for this concert - a chance to truly perform together 'as Grads' after a very long time - for an evening of music, fellowship, beauty, and the joy of singing together," says Geiger. "We are always delighted to perform in the fine acoustic of Elder Hall, one of our favourite venues in Adelaide, and we can't wait to present this music to an audience and share our selections with you.'

Graduate Singers, conducted by Karl Geiger | with Michael Ierace, piano

Tickets will be available from www.graduatesingers.com.au and at the door.