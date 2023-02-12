Goodwood Theatre and Studios to Host Adelaide Fringe Festival Programming Beginning This Month

Goodwood Theatre and Studios has announced Adelaide Fringe programming from 17th February to 19th March 2023.



Below is the full program of sensational productions being presented at the Goodwood Theatre and Studios during the Fringe.



KRYSTOFF Productions present:

Watson: The Final Problem

17-26 Feb



An old soldier with a few bruises and a cracking tale to tell. It is 1894, and Dr. Watson is alone. His wife has died, and his companion is gone. Dark rumours gather in the gutters of London, and it's time to set the record straight.



KRYSTOFF Productions present:

Appraisal

17-26 Feb



A new drama that follows an annual staff performance review gone horribly wrong. A two-handed power-play of manipulation & subterfuge exploring the explosive consequences of a seemingly innocent conversation. This was a 2022 Edinburgh Fringe sell-out. Australian Premiere, written by Adelaide Fringe award-winning writer/performer, Tim Marriott (Shellshock, Mengele).



KRYSTOFF Productions present:

Done to Death, By Jove

17-26 Feb



The Great British Detective tradition! Holmes and Watson meet Poirot and Miss Marple in a spoof homage. Who murdered Lady Fanshawe? It is a play for six actors, but four of them are stuck in the broken-down van, so theatrical knights, Sir Gavin of Robertson and Sir Nicholas of Collett, attempt to deliver the entire play. What can go wrong? Everything!



Whispers Down The Lane

17-19 Feb



A unique live dance experiment whereby movement, memory, and individuality is challenged. Based on the childhood game, the stakes are high as dancers of different disciplines try to replicate dance, one-by-one, in the form of a chain, after viewing it for the first time on stage, resulting in the final rendition of the dance to be unique to each show.



KRYSTOFF Productions present:

The White Mouse

17-26 Feb



The acclaimed Emily-Jo Davidson returns as Australia's own member of the French Resistance, Dame Nancy Wake, fighter, lover, force of nature, in this remake of Peter Maddern's twice-over sold out 2020 Fringe hit. Get in quick to see the action. Only 6 shows.



Me 'n Me Mates

19 Feb



Australian songs & yarns, uniquely Australian cabaret style performance. Country/folk/acoustic songs, old and new, presented in an energetic and engaging way, creates a strong audience connection. Combined with humorous spoken word sketches, the show is a unique insight into Australian language and humour. Uplifting and G-rated, Bring your mates.



Flamencodanza

19 Feb



Award-winning performance, Flamencodanza, is a powerful, inspired, and elegant show of Flamenco dance and guitar by Aylin Bayaz and Raul Mannola.



i know the end

23 - 26 Feb



This intimate, immersive dance theatre work is a queer coming-of-age story, encapsulating connection and intimacy through the lens of those that are raised alien to it. Choreographed by Alix Kuijpers and a South Australian emerging cast, this visceral and incandescent Australian debut will become his first major work since receiving First Class Honours in Dance.



Goddess Era

24-26 Feb



Artemis lived a solitary and sacrificial life. Andromeda and Cassiopeia were punished for being proud. Medusa was a monster. At least, that's the way their stories are usually told. A combination of songs and storytelling, Goddess Era brings the women of Greek mythology into the modern day, giving them a new power and perspective.



KRYSTOFF Productions present:

Wilkins @ The Fringe: The Eye of Wilkins

25 Feb



This acclaimed documentary about the great South Australian, Sir George Hubert Wilkins, returns, featuring his photos and films. This documentary, by Peter Maddern, is the first time they have all been brought together. His work across 30 years, from 1910 to 1940, is like no other.



KRYSTOFF Productions present:

Wilkins @ The Fringe: The Photographer

26 Feb



The great South Australian, Sir Hubert Wilkins, was many things: aviator, explorer, and biologist. In this film, narrated live, the writer and producer of The Eye of Wilkins, Peter Maddern, makes the case that Wilkins was a great photographer who deserves far more recognition that he presently receives for his work with the camera.



Hannah Smith presents:

BIMBO

28 - 4 Mar



Written and directed by Amelia Rooney, this is the collective story of womankind. Femininity can be easily overlooked. In an attempt to bring a voice to a minority, we tell the story of what it's like being a woman, experiencing life through songs of hope, lust, love, anger, and pain. BIMBO explores themes of feminism and female sexuality, what it's like to be queer, and have a sense of dread over not being, so-called, 'pure'.



Shakespeare Aliens

28-5 Mar



Shakespeare Aliens is the classic feminist science-fiction film on stage, remounted as if it is a history play from William Shakespeare. A story of soldiers, war, dreams, nightmares, complex human machinations, and two Queens facing off in the final duel. For Shakespeare never wrote a story with more guns, than this tale of Ripley and the Aliens.



Where to From Here?

2-12 Mar



She's on the trip of a lifetime, middle-aged, menopausal, and forgotten to buy her ticket. Sitting in the station cafe a stranger asks her, "Do I know you?" This simple question will change the course of her life forever. In the first show of her new trilogy, Tracy Crisp once again brings you her unique brand of humour, poignancy, and Gen-X wisdom.



I See You as the Moon Does

9-11 Mar



Alternative unfoldings, unrecognizable worlds, a moonlit night, dogma, and... dogs. Follow the members of the Clarendon Moonist United Cathedral as they change the course of history; again. A darkly comic look at religion, bigotry, fundamentalism, and influencers.



William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream

10-11 Mar



Presented by a vibrant group of talented young actors, this adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic, A Midsummer Night's Dream, takes place in a mid-1970s setting. Filled with comedic misadventures and fun for audiences of all ages, Shakespeare's beloved comedy follows four young Athenians in their pursuit of love. This fresh spin on A Midsummer Night's Dream shows new audiences that the course of true love never did run smooth.



Hot Sauce: Hotties

14-15 Mar



For two nights only, the Hotties will entertain you with their special brand of heat. Direct from solo development at Hot Sauce Burlesque, 16 budding burlesque starlets will grace the stage in an array of feathers, sparkles, and sass. A mix of traditional/neo/comedy burlesque and cabaret, this is a midweek treat not to miss.



Burlesque At The Movies

16-18 Mar



Dazzling leading ladies, heroic heroines, debonair gentlemen, and all folk who love the spotlight! Hot Sauce Burlesque School invites you to celebrate all that is cinema in this trip down the Hollywood walk of fame. Cinephiles and sinners alike, this show boast acts and routines constructed and coordinated by Adelaide's best in the bizz.



A Southern Fairytale

16-18 Mar



Based on real events, this solo show takes you on a wild journey as one young man tries to find his footing in both his queer identity and relationship with God. Follow along as he journeys in and out of the closet, deals with the very real impacts of conversion therapy, excommunication, and a father who believes that a demon has possessed his son.



Your Silence Will Not Protect You

17-19 Mar



Do you remember the panic attack you had the first, and only, time you fisted someone? Gavin does, and it was hilarious. Having tackled bullying and body image, language, and love, acclaimed queer artist Gavin Roach has caved into demand and is finally offering up a more 'happy' and 'fun' show. This surely will not end well.



The Burlesque Blues

19 Mar



"As I sit by the fire of your warm desire, I've got the blues for you." Join our musical journey through the last century with our smokin' hot live band playing a hint of swing and a whole lot of blues, accompanied by glamorous performances from the best bump and grinders in town. Stunning costumes, seductive sirens, smoky vocals, and live music.



Victoria Lane

16 Feb - 19 Mar - Thurs-Sun 6-9pm



Alongside our main stage Fringe program, Victoria Lane features a diverse mix of artists across visual and performing arts, comedy, and music, and provides artists the opportunity to promote their work and gives audiences free live entertainment before and after their Fringe shows.



Little Vic Lane - Family Fun Day

5 Mar - 11am-2pm



Family Day is a fun and free entertaining day of music, art, culture, food and celebrating the art of play.



Little Vic Lane encourages us to be together, celebrate one another and embrace all that is good about those who enrich our creative lives. An interactive Fringe event for the Goodwood community and surrounding areas to celebrate the positive influence families have on community.



From 11am to 2pm, the entire Goodwood Theatre and Studios will come to life hosting scheduled tours, informative sessions, theatre workshops, sing-a-longs, movies, visual arts, face-painting and interactive performances of theatre, comedy, music and much more! Whichever direction you choose, you're in for a creative adventure.



The full Victoria Lane line-up, and a list of the Little Vic Lane artists are coming soon.