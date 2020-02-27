GYPSY CARAVAN At Unley Village Green Takes Out Adelaide Fringe Banksa Weekly Award

Old and young gathered with rugs and cushions, sangria and paella in the idyllic setting of Unley Village Green under the stars for opening weekend of 'Gypsy Caravan', Adelaide Fringe 2020, presented by Studio Flamenco in conjunction with the City of Unley.



The company has also taken out this week's Adelaide Fringe BankSA Award for Emerging Artists. Trained in both Spain and Australia, their combined performance credentials include appearances at WOMADELAIDE, Adelaide International Guitar Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and performances with Opera Australia.

'This is the second major production with our new line up of company directors and artists,' explains co-director and choreographer, Emma Fernée, 'and this production is extra special as it includes appearances by the Studio Flamenco Youth Company, who are a group of really talented and passionate young emerging artists'

Studio Flamenco previously took out the Winner of 2018 Cabaret Fringe Best Ensemble and received 5 star reviews at Adelaide Fringe 2019 for its production, Recuerdos, which it also toured to the Kangaroo Island Arts Feast festival in 2019.



Dress in your finest gypsy garb and be entranced by swirling skirts and shawls as the action happens all around you at this magical flamenco fiesta that is 'Gypsy Caravan'. Be inspired to join in as the dancers lead you in rhythmic clapping and dance, or just sit back, relax and be entranced by the power and passion of flamenco.

Described by audience members as 'Visually delicious', 'Amazing', 'Best Fringe show we've seen in 10 years!'

$5 from every ticket to Gypsy Caravan will be donated to Farmer Fire Fighting units on Kangaroo Island, through the Lions Club of Kangaroo Island.

'The Lions Club are delighted with the offer and it will be great to see more money going to the farming community,' Bob Hagerstrom of the KI Lions Club commented, 'Local farmers are often first on the scene of a fire with a tank on the back of their utes. They know the area better than anyone, are very effective in helping to fight fires and are often unsung heroes'

Seating is camp style- so bring cushions or a picnic blanket (fold up chairs can be used at the rear). Enjoy sangria by the Tipsy Gypsy and traditional paella by the Hungry Toro. Picnics also welcome (no BYO alcohol).

Unley's Village Green will be transformed for two more nights for this very special family-friendly event on 29 February and 1 March. Tickets available at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/gypsy-caravan-af2020





