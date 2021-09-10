GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS Remount The Pulse

Award winning contemporary circus and physical theatre phenomenon Gravity & Other Myths will finally return with their spectacular show The Pulse from 16-18 September at Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide. After two months of cancellations, lockdowns and hitting the 'pause button' on performances in Adelaide and Darwin throughout July and August, the acrobatic and choral masterpiece will take to the stage to present four shows across three days.

Selling out in record time at the 2021 Adelaide Festival in March, The Pulse will again bring together sixty performers - thirty acrobats moving in a close-knit, full-pelt spectacle of human geometry, with thirty singers from Aurora (Young Adelaide Voices) joining them onstage. The Pulse is an exhilarating, mesmerising and wholly Australian work that comes together on a grand scale to satisfy our primal hunger for community and physical touch.

Previously scheduled for a remount in Adelaide in late July, the company was forced to cancel performances due to lockdown and subsequent restrictions on theatre performances. In mid-August GOM travelled to Darwin Festival and on arrival the touring party were plunged into a three day snap lockdown. However, through swift and flexible rescheduling, they managed to perform four of their five shows once the lockdown lifted.



Gravity & Other Myths Creative Lead Darcy Grant said: "It's been quite the month but let's be honest, we're so lucky to bring The Pulse back to Adelaide audiences. Like many individuals, organisations and arts companies, we suffered the complete collapse of our performance schedule when the arrival of the pandemic caused all travel to halt early in 2020. In the months that followed though we came together to conceive a work that aims to show how we as people, communities or clusters of particles, respond to the subtle or significant changes that are continually happening around us. Here we are again with a vast majority of the country in lockdown. Even with our Adelaide season in July cancelled due to lockdown and Darwin cut short, we feel incredibly grateful to be performing in Adelaide because there are so many performers across the country who do not have the same opportunity to be on stage doing what they love at the moment."

The Helpmann award-winning creative team responsible for its previous show Out of Chaos, includes director Darcy Grant, lighting designer Geoff Cobham and composer Ekrem Eli Phoenix. The creative team reunited in 2020 to extend and amplify the signature spirit of this unique company: visceral, poetic, heart-stopping feats that leave the audience gasping, sighing with relief and cheering on their feet.

Darcy Grant continued: "The Pulse is like the perfect antidote to this past year. Prior to the Adelaide Festival in March, much of our entertainment was consumed on tiny screens and unfortunately in

New South Wales and Victoria, this is still the case. The Pulse restores the big, three-dimensional picture, and attacks all the senses. It's raw, it's real, it sings, it sweats - it pulsates and it's a pleasure to be doing it all again in Adelaide."