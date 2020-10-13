GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE Comes to The Arts Theatre

Performances run Thursday 19th November - Sunday 22nd November.

"God Bless Us Every One," is the story of Tiny Tim Cratchit, the sequel to "A Christmas Carol," the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. The musical production answers the question of what happened to Tiny Tim after Scrooge's great change of heart. It's set 20 years later in the slums of Whitechapel, near London, where Tim faces a life choice and the question of whether or not his life has truly made a difference.

"It is Christmas 1870, and Dr. Timothy Cratchit is about to set sail for a new life in Boston when he learns he has inherited a dilapidated clinic in Whitechapel from old Mr. Scrooge. Before he can leave for America, he must first do his duty as an Englishman and find a doctor to run the clinic. And until he can find one, he has to take the job himself, albeit temporarily. Once he meets the pretty, but headstrong young nurse who works at the clinic, along with the orphans in her care, Tim has to decide between two very different futures."

An Australian Premiere of this wonderfully charming show, with lavish music and costumes brought to life with a Strong Cast and the chorus of Soul Factor Gospel Choir.

Approx. Running Time: Approximately 2 hours 15 minutes, plus 20min intermission.

Suitable for ages: All Ages - General Exhibition

Written & Composed by Robert Sterling

Directed by Sharon Raymond

