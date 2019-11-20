Feast Closes Festival With The 30th Anniversary Of Picnic In The Park This Sunday

As soon as the Feast program is launched you can guarantee that most Festival goers mark the date of Picnic on their calendar first, as it has become one of the most loved Feast events.

This year will be no different as the LGBTIQ+ and ally communities will dress in their finest rainbow, glitter and flamingo printed outfits to mark the 30th Anniversary. The event which is fondly referred to as Queer Christmas by the LGBTIQ+ community is even more poignant this year and is unfortunately a bleak reminder of SA's archaic Gay Panic Defence. The defence is the provocation on the basis of sexuality, which means a defendant may allege to have found same-sex sexual advances so offensive or frightening that they were provoked into reacting aggressively and violently (murder) which can be used in a court of law to acquit the defendant of any charges. Currently the defence is under review here in South Australia - making SA the final State in Australia to remove it from the criminal code.

Picnic in the Park first began in 1989 and featured in Feast (which began in 1997) The event became a staple, closing out the Festival in one massive celebration for the LGBTIQ+ community. Picnic has always attracted large crowds, in 2018 over 2,500 people attended. The event has been staged in a variety of locations over the years, including Light Square, Veale Gardens and even Bonython Park, but the most popular location (and where it has been for the last 6 years) is Pinky Flat/Tarntanya Wama.

"Picnic started in 1989 but wasn't always an annual event. When Feast began in 1997 Picnic became part of the program and has always been one of the MUST SEE events, which is why it has remained so popular today," said Feast Producer Margie Fischer AM.

Picnic in the Park is Famous For:

• The Infamous Dog Show

• Drag Fashion Parade

• Market stalls, tasty food and bars

• Tattoo competition (new this year)

• Queer Youth Zone

• Come and Try volleyball

• DIY Queer Craft

Picnic has something for everyone but is known for the now INFAMOUS Dog Show, run by outgoing Festival Producer and one of the original founding members of Feast, Margie Fischer AM.

"Picnic is such a wonderful way to finish the Festival and the cute dogs that participate in the Dog Show always bring people so much joy," said Ms Fischer AM.

This year the Dog Show will be judged by one of Adelaide's sassiest Drag Queens, Malt Biscuit. Participating pooches will compete in categories for Best Dressed, Best Trick and Looks Most Like Their Owner, with winners receiving fabulous prizes donated by local businesses.

The entertainment doesn't stop there. The SA Firefighters will return with the "tug-of-peace" - everyone is welcome to participate and it's fun for everyone! The Drag Queen Fashion Parade also returns - where leading Drag fashionistas will take to the runway showing off the best in picnic wear.

Providing fun for the whole family Feast partner, ECH will provide a Chill-Out Zone for those who just need a bit of relaxation. Hit 107 will provide all the hits for Festival party goers to dance to and Bickford's will ensure all Feasters will remain hydrated.

Sunday 24th November 11am - 7pm at Pinky Flat, corner War Memorial Drive and Morphett Street

Tickets: $10 | U15 Free | www.feast.org.au





