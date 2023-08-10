FLIGHT Comes to HOTA, Home of the Arts in September

Following hugely successful seasons in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane, the thrilling 360-degree multi-sensory DARKFIELD experience, FLIGHT, is preparing to land at HOTA, Home of the Arts in Surfers Paradise on 7 September 2023 for a strictly limited season. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here

Already FLIGHT has captivated over 88,000 people across the country with its stunningly crafted interplay of technology and theatre, making it one of the most popular DARKFIELD shows to date.

Unfolding inside the total darkness of a transformed shipping container, this binaural audio experience takes audiences on a deeply immersive journey that challenges their sense of what is real, and what is imagined, to spine-chilling effect.

Realscape Productions co-producer Amy Johnson shared her anticipation to finally bring FLIGHT to HOTA, Home of the Arts:

“Since we presented SÉANCE in 2021, we have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to present FLIGHT at the spectacular HOTA. It consistently pushes the boundaries of what we know to be art, which feels like a perfect fit for DARKFIELD. We can’t wait to finally set hearts racing when we open next month in this magnificent Gold Coast location.”

After experiencing FLIGHT, visitors can head to The Exhibitionist Bar situated atop the striking gallery or go inside to catch the momentous exhibition, Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize, before it leaves on 2 October.



FLIGHT is created by UK-based creative directors and DARKFIELD founders Glen Neath and David Rosenberg. Australian producers Amy Johnson and Nathan Alexander of Realscape Productions have been collaborating with DARKFIELD since late 2017. Australian audiences make up over half of DARKFIELD global attendance, with containers also in the UK, US, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.

There are currently four critically acclaimed DARKFIELD experiences touring Australia, including SÉANCE, FLIGHT, EULOGY and COMA. Plans are currently underway to develop new shows and to revive the hair-raising at-home experiences, Darkfield Radio.