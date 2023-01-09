Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FACES,PLACES & MEMORIES Comes to Adelaide

 "Places, Faces & Memories"  was written and created by each member of The True Ability Ensemble. 

Jan. 09, 2023  

The True Ability ensemble is a powerful team of D/deaf and disabled artists. In this project, each of them explores the places in the City of Adelaide that hold special memories. In Hindmarsh Square, one cast member starts to find their place in the LGBTIQA+ community. Another meets the love of their life on the steps of Parliament House. Someone finds solace in a comic book store. For others, the Adelaide Zoo and the Adelaide City Library are safe havens from medical appointments.

By exploring the personal, historical, and cultural significance of these landmarks, True Ability brings a new perspective of our beautiful City.

Explore Adelaide like you have never seen it before. Through the eyes of the ensemble, you will experience their stories filled with pathos, humour, resilience, and life lessons. Thanks to the generous support of the City of Adelaide 'Faces, Places, and Memories' is a free event. 'Faces, Places and Memories' will be accessible at multiple locations throughout The City via QR code or online from January 13, 2023

This is a beautiful video tour collection of short and moving stories from our City.

Starring: Kelly Vincent, Rachel High, Lucy Lopez Rivera, Kym Mackenzie, Justine van Eyssen, Jye Parry, Hannah Beinke, Ad'm Martin & Michelle Stramare.

Dramaturgy Kelly Vincent

Directed by Alirio Zavarce


Beautifully raw, brave, captivating and honest, UnSeen opens doors on misconceptions and shines a light on the faces behind them. It does so with brilliant care and collaboration, storytelling, candid humour, and by casting a rich, poignant experience. Radio Adelaide- Emma Wotzke

One of the "Most Intriguing Performances of 2021: UnSeen by Kelly Vincent and Alirio Zavarce and the True Ability Ensemble. Inspired by the Royal Commission into Disability Rights. AJZ productions " by Murray Bramwell



The privilege to pee has never been more topical with the satirical comedy musical URINETOWN opening this week. This critically acclaimed musical, produced by Heart Strings Theatre Co in association with Hayes Theatre Co, opens at the Hayes Theatre on Wednesday this week, 11 January.
Robyn Nevin has assembled a great cast and neatly captured the style of the era.
