DreamBIG Children's Festival Announces Opening Event

Around 2000 South Australian school children from 24 schools strutted their stuff across Adelaide Riverbank Footbridge today, kickstarting the 2019 DreamBIG Children's Festival, which runs until June 1.



The festival, which has a huge selection of performances, exhibitions, workshops, and activities for kids of all ages, was officially opened at 11am today, with 13-year-old poet and actor Audrey Mason-Hyde giving a welcome speech to explain how the arts can provide inspiration and play a unique role in bringing young people together.

Students then joined the National Simultaneous Storytime, led by 11-year-old Hugo de Guzman as he read from the book Alpacas with Maracas by Matt Cosgrove.

The sounds of students singing followed, with a boisterous rendition of 'We're All In This Together' from High School Musical. Children were then treated to a high-energy performance from local superstars and Eurovision Jury Spokespeople, Electric Fields, who belted out hits including 'Don't You Worry' while students performed a choreographed dance routine.

The theme for this year's DreamBIG Children's Festival is 'People Together' and the exciting opening event brought kids from around the state to officially declare the 2019 festival open, before students walked in unison across Adelaide Riverbank Footbridge to Adelaide Festival Centre.

The festival's creative producer Susannah Sweeney says: "It's impossible for me to pick a highlight from this year's program - it's absolutely jam-packed with fantastic shows, exhibitions and workshops, and there's something for everyone. I'm so delighted schools and families have the chance to dive in and experience the arts, which enrich kids' lives by allowing them to explore their creative sides and develop empathy through seeing the world differently."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "DreamBIG Children's Festival not only holds a unique place in the heart of South Australians, it's the oldest children's festival in the world, and Adelaide Festival Centre is proud to continue this important legacy. The festival is far more than a fantastic introduction to the arts for our young people - they get the chance to experience world class shows, exhibitions and workshops, and develop a lifelong relationship with creativity."

South Australian Education Minister, John Gardner: "The Government is proud to support this year's DreamBIG Festival. I still have fond memories of attending Come Out Festival events as a child, which helped inspire in me a long-term interest in our state's outstanding festivals. Involvement in the arts has a positive impact on children's learning, their social and emotional wellbeing and their participation within the community. Our teachers can also enhance the educational benefits of DreamBIG through resources that connect the festival's artistic program with the Australian curriculum."

During 2019 DreamBIG Children's Festival, from May 22 until June 1, more than 55 shows, events and workshops are on offer, including over 100 performances and 230 workshops and activities.

Big Family Weekend is the next big DreamBIG Children's Festival event, taking place this weekend - May 25-26. The free family event will transform the North Terrace Cultural Boulevard, and beyond, into a wonderland of fun, frivolity and discovery. Kids will also be treated to an incredible headline performance of Regurgitator's Pogogo Show at 3pm on Saturday May 25, on the Elder Hall Outdoor Stage.

More than 2.5 million South Australian children have participated in the DreamBIG Children's Festival (formerly Come Out Children's Festival) since its inception in 1974 and it is an intrinsic part of growing up in South Australia. In 2015, Adelaide Festival Centre produced the Festival for the first time. The new name was suggested by eight-year-old Clementine Struthers, a year three student at Prospect North Primary School, who won a state-wide competition to rename the iconic festival.

DreamBIG Children's Festival is proud to celebrate Adelaide's designation as a UNESCO City of Music, joining 115 other cities as part of UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. DreamBIG Children's Festival is also supported by the Department for Education and Child Development and Arts SA.

More information about the fantastic line up for Big Family Weekend can be found here.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You