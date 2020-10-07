DJ Monski Mouse To Play Sundays At The Adelaide Central Market!

Monski Mouse to play family-friendly DJ sets as part of the Adelaide Central Market Sundays!

Get set for some family friendly vibes, as DJ Monski Mouse is polishing off her decks and getting ready to let the music play at the Adelaide Central Market, Sundays in October.

When Covid Restrictions came into play at the end of Adelaide Fringe 2020, Monski Mouse said goodbye to her years' touring work. Set to take her Baby Disco Dance Hall and Baby Cabaret to Melbourne International Comedy Festival, London Southbank Centre, Brighton Fringe, Birmingham Town Hall, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Fringe by the Sea North Berwick, Portland Arts Centre and the Adelaide Festival Centre. Now as SA is opening up with performance, Monski Mouse is back to play three special family-friendly DJ sets at Adelaide iconic Central Market.

"Like so many people in my industry and in others, the sudden halt, was pretty devastating" says Monski Mouse, "I am so thrilled to be asked to come play some tunes at the Market, as far as I am concerned, it's essentially one of the THE BEST places on the planet, and I can't wait to get behind the decks again."

"I have some very special new tunes released during lockdown, plus some fabulous classics ready to go for my sets." says, Monski Mouse.

South Australians will have more time to shop when voluntary Sunday trading returns to the Adelaide Central Market on Sunday 11 October, with a range of traders open from 8:00am to 3:00pm. In addition to Monski Mouse's family-friendly music set, a program of free entertainment for families to enjoy will be on offer from 9:00am - 12:00pm every Sunday in October including nature craft activities, yoga and live music.

The Adelaide Central Market is open Tuesday - Saturday, including late nights until 9pm on Fridays. The first hour of parking is free. You'll find DJ Monski Mouse, in the North West corner of the Market from 9am - 11am from Sunday 11 October.

"Monski Mouse has the Midas touch to create just the right atmosphere." Edinburgh Families

