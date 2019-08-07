DIY Fringe Marketing Workshop Comes to Adelaide

In 2020, the Adelaide Fringe will be celebrating 60 years as an open-access arts festival and competition for audience members will be as fierce as ever.

DIY Fringe Marketing is a three-hour workshop for performers and producers in which Steve Davis (ABC Adelaide theatre reviewer, Fringe performer, podcaster, and marketing consultant) will show how you can build some simple but effective marketing thinking into the planning of your next production.

The workshop will cover:

Uncovering "talk worthy" elements from your show by using the Design Thinking process

Identifying and planning to connect with "natural" audiences for your production

Making your Fringe guide listing compelling

Putting your smartphone to work for better images and video

Social media and online PR tools and tips, including scheduling your activity

Collaborating with venues and other performers

Courting reviewers, media, and podcasters

SEO checklist

At the end of this workshop, you will have a marketing mindset to apply to your upcoming production, along with a toolkit of online resources, to help you "sell out" in a good way!

The $55 workshop also entitles participants to a 2-hour, one-on-one marketing discussion, to be held after the workshop, to ensure they can put the material to work for them.

The workshop is being run twice, August 20 and 24, in the Adelaide Fringe boardroom, with registration available online here: https://adelaidebusinesshub.com.au/digital/diy-fringe-marketing/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You