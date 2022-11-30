Corinthians Singers Announce Upcoming Christmas Concerts
In the Spirit of Christmas takes place on 8pm Friday 9 December and 2 pm Sunday 11 December 2022.
Join the Corinthian Singers in making this Christmas merry by adding your voices to theirs - In the Spirit of Christmas. Come, and rejoice and sing loved Christmas carols together.
In the Spirit of Christmas takes place on 8pm Friday 9 December and 2 pm Sunday 11 December 2022. Tickets, are: $35 and $30 available online from TryBooking or cash at the door,
This year's Corinthians Christmas concert season begins with the refrains of O Come O Come Emmanuel, launching the choir into its two Christmas concerts.
The choir continues with a selection of various pieces including some lesser known Spanish and American works, such as Infant King, a lovely, traditional Basque carol, and Peace I leave with You by Amy Beach.
The concert proceeds with Arvo Pärt's, gentle and mysterious Magnificat, with its shimmering harmonies and continues with the premiere performance of Only, composed by musical director, Matthew Atherton.
Then, the choir; with you the audience, will sing together with one voice: Away in a Manger, The First Noel, Ding Dong Merrily on High and Hark the Herald Angels Sing,
