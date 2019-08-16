Corinthian Singers Presents STORIES AND SECRETS Next Month

In their September concert The Corinthian Singers' Music Director Alistair Knight has put together a collection of songs with a common theme - as well as being great music - they all tell stories.



The program of Stories and Secrets includes madrigals: Thomas Weelkes' song of unrequited love, Now every tree, and a jolly romp of a song by John Farmer, Fair Phyllis I saw.



There will be three works by Orlando Gibbons including the anthem The Secret Sins.



The concert also contains works The Crown of Roses by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky which tells the story of a young Jesus in a garden of roses. Herbert Sumsion's dramatic setting of Psalm 107, They that go down to the sea in ships, and Gustav Holst's rousing I love my love, based on a Cornish folksong it tells a tale of a sailor who rescues his love from Bedlam.



To bookend the concert the choir will perform two modern works arranged in the style of four part madrigals: Lennon and McCartney's Can't buy me love and Smash Mouth's rock anthem All Star.



Put down the books for a while and enjoy the stories as told by the Corinthian Singers in Stories and Secrets.



The Corinthian Singers of Adelaide

Stories and Secrets

Sunday 15 September 2019 at 3:00 pm

Tickets $30 and $25 concession. Cash at the door or book online

Bookings : https://www.trybooking.com/BESFC





