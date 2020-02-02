Clean Comfort Food Comedy Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Looking for a Fringe show that isn't filled with content that would make your grandma blush? Marcel Blanch- de Wilt is serving it up.

Award-winning, Sydney-based comedian and Adelaide native Marcel Blanch-de Wilt is taking a wholesome, nourishing approach to his latest show Pancakes by drawing inspiration from the world's favourite breakfast food. Coming to Adelaide Fringe in March.

In a world where there's plenty to feel bad about, this likeable, energetic performer is giving his audience something to celebrate with a swear-free show ideal for audiences anywhere from 14 to 94. It makes for a welcome change. Just like those weekend pancakes.

"I'm going to provide audiences with some comfort food comedy. My show is not about pancakes but it's inspired by what we love about them. They're fluffy, comforting, sweet, and satisfying. I want my show to feel like you've just eaten a stack of your favourite pancakes," Marcel said.

Blanch- de Wilt has been performing for eight years around Australia and the world, most recently with tours to Chicago and New Zealand. His style is upbeat and silly, pulling on his experience as a playwright to take the audience on a journey and his background as an improviser to keep each show unique and in-the-moment.

For those nervous audience members. Will I be picked on? No. Will it ruin my date? Definitely not. Is it safe to sit in the front row? Absolutely. The show is drizzled in maple syrup with a big scoop of ice cream. Pancakes for everyone!

"I can tell you now that you simply cannot and will not be able to get through the show without having to break out into roaring laughter every 30 seconds. ★★★★" - Weekend Notes

"Marcel's comedy took up the whole stage with flare and cheeky mischief that had the audience barely able to catch their breath before the next laugh." - Newcastle Mirage

Marcel Blanch- de Wilt: Pancakes is at the Rhino Room on March 10th to 14th at 7:15pm. Tickets via Adelaide Fringe.

