Celebrate Over 100 Years Of Theatre History At Memories Of Her Majesty's Theatre

Ahead of the reopening of The Maj in 2020, celebrate the past and look to the exciting future of this South Australian icon at Memories of Her Majesty's Theatre.

The exhibition, at Adelaide Festival Centre's QBE Galleries 2 and 3 from 6 April - 12 May, includes some of the most important and interesting items of memorabilia from the theatre's past.

Discover long hidden artefacts, costumes, programs, and photographs unearthed by Adelaide Festival Centre's Performing Arts Collection, as well as unique memories and objects contributed by theatre-goers and performers.

Come and view the scale model of the renewed Her Majesty's Theatre built by 14 year old Connor Brennan, taking him 5 months to build using more than 40,000 Lego pieces. Also, a time lapse video filmed by Hansen Yuncken which shows behind the scenes vision of the redevelopment.

Adelaide Festival Centre Performing Arts Collection Co-ordinator Helen Trepa: "This exhibition is unlike any other as it is a collaboration between the Adelaide Festival Centre and the public. We look forward to sharing the amazing array of objects we have collected, including rare items found during the redevelopment, which tell the stories about this incredible theatre."

As well as celebrating the rich history of Australia's last remaining Tivoli theatre, this exhibition aims to create memories for the future of the arts in South Australia.

Learn about the exciting $66 million redevelopment, reinvigorating The Maj as a bigger capacity contemporary theatre space whilst still maintaining the integrity of the original heritage design, and how you can help through monetary donations at http://www.hermajestystheatre.org.au/#welcome

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Her Majesty's Theatre is loved around Australia and continues to play a significant role in our National Theatre history. Architectural artefacts uncovered during the recent works have been used by the team at Cox Architecture to inform their designs, honouring the Edwardian exuberance of the theatre's origins. When it reopens next year with brand new facilities, spacious backstage areas and capacity to stage large touring shows, Her Majesty's Theatre will be accessible to all and a hub for great arts and entertainment."

In 2020 the new Her Majesty's Theatre will re-open and usher in the next 100 years of this fine theatre's history.





