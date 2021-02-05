Carla Anita Mattiazzo Brigns THE CATCHELORETTE to Adelaide Fringe

Carla Anita Mattiazzo worked on her show 'The Catchelorette' for two years - a true labour of love! Under the banner of 'Carla's Confessional Cabaret', the show premiered in January 2020 as 'The Catchelorette', with director Vince Fusco at the helm, first at The Newsagancy in Sydney, then 20 shows at The Adelaide Fringe - to much acclaim. In fact, the show is the winner of 'Best Cabaret Weekly Award 2020' for the Adelaide Fringe.

The performances were in full swing and performing to excellent reviews when Covid hit. Carla remained buoyant throughout, and her positivity was rewarded with the recent announcement: 'The Catchelorette' is back!

Set to make its return at the The Adelaide Fringe 2021, Carla appeared on Nine News in December helping herald in the renowned festival, with all performers understandably excited after an 'annus horribilis' for the arts industry.

"I'm so excited to bring 'The Catchelorette' back to the Adelaide Fringe as SO many people are yet to experience what the audiences and critics of 2020 were raving about.'

"Why am I excited to bring The Catchelorette back to The Adelaide Fringe? Plain and simple: I enjoy nothing more than entertaining people! I can't wait for the Catchelorette to hit the Fringe, as this show is part of every fibre of my being, and I'm a giver, so sharing is what I love the most!

"I am also so excited to see all the wonderful performers and the art they have created and polished, with all of us back and focusing on what we love! I also get to be my exact authentic self throughout the festival, which is so joyous!"

With that kind of infectious humour, it's little wonder the show has been lauded by critics.

"The Catchelorette" documents the ups and downs of the dating world for Carla Mattiazzo, who sparkles in this performance, and not just because of the light reflecting off her shiny jumpsuit.

From high school sweethearts to the online dating game, the first tug on your fishing pole that gets you all excited for catch of the day turns out to be a clump of seaweed intertwined with old plastic polluting the dating pool.This has been the case for Carla, who shimmies her way through songs that speak to the experience of developing with modern dating practices. Music by Melanie May Jamieson is a well-delivered accompaniment to Mattiazzo's performance, elevating its themes and encouraging a light-hearted atmosphere. Directed by Vince Fusco, Mattiazzo's movements compliment her story telling with enough melodrama that acts as a jab at the over-produced production values of reality television the show likes to bring into question. Fittingly, while criticising the prince charming tropes of Disney, Mattiazzo's physicality, engaging all sides of the audience through her gestures, flows as if beckoning for animated birds to flit around her, a modern-day princess. Mattiazzo's personal anecdotes and emotive storytelling is what makes this performance shine. Despite sharing that she's been told she's 'too much', her consistent wit, expressive face and captivating stage presence makes "The Catchelorette" just enough.*

With the show equals parts story telling and singing, Carla has always maintained: "The inspiration has always been my 'love' life... and oh boy, material just seems to find me," she laughs.

The bio around Carla remains almost the same since the show's inception: she's 34, a Virgo, outgoing, straight forward, and a renowned cabaret artist... and she's still looking for love! The 2021 version of 'The Catchelorette' will see several new songs and stories, too.

Such is her love for talking, Carla launched a podcast 'The Catchelorette And Friends' with some notable interview subjects who are happy to divulge some pearls of wisdom on life and inevitably, love.

Guests so far have included the Australian comedy stalwart Tim Ferguson ('Doug Anthony All Stars), and TV and radio's Joe Hildebrand.**

Carla also recently appeared on 'Sunrise' breakfast television with weatherman Sam Mac, representing South Australia in "the biggest battle of the year, the century, the decade even... Sam Mac's Pub Quiz."

According to Carla, from first love to happily ever after, every relationship seems to have 'a catch'!

"Sometimes the road to love is definitely not what you expect, and it takes a bit longer. Okay... a lot longer," says Carla, who add that the show is "inspired by true events and the music that sound-tracked your life. Who knows... you might just fall in love."

'The Catchelorette' will be at The Adelaide Fringe from February 19 to March 21, 2021.