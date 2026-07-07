2026 SALA Festival to Showcase 11,000 Artists Across South Australia

NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. Sign Up

South Australia will once again become Australia's largest open gallery this August as the 29th South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival showcases thousands of artists and exhibitions across the state. From the heart of the city to the states most remote communities, artists will display their work in hundreds of venues turning everyday spaces into places of inspiration, conversation and discovery.

The 2026 program is now available online at salafestival.com, with printed copies available from 18 July at Foodland supermarkets, SALA venues, civic centres, and visitor information centres across the state. Running from 1–31 August, the festival invites audiences to discover art further afield, or right on their doorstep, with more than 11,000 artists presenting over 700 exhibitions and events across South Australia.

As Australia's largest open-access visual arts festival, SALA celebrates creativity in all its forms, welcoming artists of every age, background and stage of their creative journey. This year's program showcases the stories, perspectives and character of South Australia's communities, with exhibitions appearing in galleries, cafés, wineries, libraries, schools, community halls, public spaces and unexpected places. Whether discovering an emerging artist or reconnecting with a favourite, SALA invites everyone to explore, connect and experience the remarkable breadth of artistic talent across the state.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Arts Kyam Maher said “SALA is a real highlight on the South Australian calendar. Each year cafes, workplaces and streets across the state come alive for SALA, to celebrate local arts and artists. With such a big program this year there's never been a better chance to get involved.”

SALA CEO Bridget Alfred said “This year's Festival is a celebration of creativity, community and connection with exceptional South Australian artists at its heart. Work will be showcased that will inspire, delight and challenge and will be found in unexpected corners right across the state, with over 700 events and just over 11,000 artists of all ages and stages. Use the SALA program and app to explore the state through art in August and jump onto our tours and events for guided navigation!”

Immersive Light and Art (ILA) will host a fantastic line-up of SALA events during the festival including: -

Matthew Quick's bold new exhibition 'Deaf in One Eye', with new paintings alongside an immersive animation inviting you to step inside his earlier painting series. Presented by Hill Smith Art Advisory, in association with Immersive Light and Art and Monkeystack. 6 -29 August

SALA Date Night invites partners, friends and siblings to team up for an evening of playful creativity. Designed for duos, the event combines light-hearted challenges, collaborative artmaking and plenty of laughs. 14 August

Other events include: -

SALA Slide Night, discover what's on the minds of our South Australian contemporary artists when they're given the microphone to share what's on their mind about their art, interests, or something else entirely. This event is a fast-paced snapshot into what South Australian contemporary artists are thinking about. Hosted by Sam Faehrmann and featuring artists Robin Eley, Meg Riley, Charlotte Treloar, Cheryl Bridgart, Shirley Wu, Damien Warman, Niki Sperou, Jake Yang, Orlando Mee, and Juanella Donovan. 20 August at Nexus Arts.

Artists & Galleries networking event, where artist and gallery representatives can connect in a relaxed setting. This is a chance for artists to hear about opportunities, callouts, programs, workshops, studio spaces, swap business cards or just to put a face to a name. Think speed dating for the arts scene! 18 August at Keith Murdoch House.

SALA's Guided Walking Tours take you through a selection of exhibitions in the heart of Adelaide led by our expert artist tour guides.

Street Art Walking Tour - Lucinda Penn will lead the Street Art Walking Tour in the CBD giving insights on mural painting techniques and what might influence an artist's subject matter, design and colour palettes. 22 August

Wander & Wonder Walking Tour – Filipina Australian visual artist Alyssa Powell-Ascura leads this guided walking tour. Inspired by the Filipino concept of 'gala', which means to 'roam' or 'wander', you'll discover artwork by culturally diverse artists who are taking part in this year's SALA Festival. 8 August

Artist-Run Initiative' Walking Tour – Luna Chen is a local artist and long-term member of FELTspace and will be your guide to explore Adelaide's artist-run initiatives. Discover contemporary, experimental and emerging works, enjoy a fun day out and connect with artists behind the exhibitions. 15 August

Fire Talks – Dominic Guerrera will host Fire Talks, a dynamic critical response yarning circle that uses a simple yet powerful format to spark audience reflection, meaningful conversation and deeper connections to art. 8 August at Milpinti Indigenous Art Gallery and 29 August at APY Gallery. The CBD tours are supported by the Adelaide Economic Development Agency and City of Adelaide.

Kent Town Street Art Walk & Talk – Local artist, and director of Washdog Studio, Dave Court will be your guide for a walk and talk winding through the alleyways of Kent Town. Hear about the artists and artworks that have been created in the area, experience live painting, have lunch and tour the Washdog studio and Fab Workshop. Supported by the City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters. 29 August

The SALA Bus Tours take you to the regions: -

Adelaide Hills Bus Tour – Discover the magic of the Adelaide Hills, with a local artist as your host who will lead you on a curated journey through the region's standout SALA experiences and meet the artists along the way. Indulge in a sumptuous lunch and connect with fellow art lovers. Highlights include Fabrik Arts & Heritage, Nether Hill Farm, Silvio's Studio and stroll around Balhannah. Supported by Adelaide Hills Council. Sat 15 August

South to Coast Bus Tour – Capture the vibrant spirit of art, food and wine through Strathalbyn, Goolwa, Middleton and Port Elliot. Chat with practicing artists in their studios, see inspiring exhibitions and take in breathtaking scenery along the way, including a delicious lunch. Supported by Alexandrina Council. 9 August

Hahndorf to Kanmantoo Bus Tour – Escape the city for a day of art, stories and local discoveries. Hosted by a local artist this guided SALA Festival tour takes you behind the scenes to meet artists, explore studios and experience the region's vibrant creative community. Visit Jurlique Farm, explore Hahndorf Academy for artist talks and discover Watermark Crossing Studio, then finish the day at Hahndorf Hill Winery while you view their artworks. Supported by Mount Barker District Council. 29 August

Barossa Valley Bus Tour – Travel through one of South Australia's most iconic regions as you visit a curated selection of exhibitions, artist-run spaces and cellar doors, each offering a unique perspective on the vibrant creative life of the Barossa. The tour will travel to Tanunda, Lyndoch and Seppeltsfield. Supported by Barossa Council. 8 August

Jarvis Škoda Regional Self-Guided Tours are a great way to discover SALA exhibitions in the regions with a group or go solo. Via the app and printed program people can scan the code and uncover tours through the Adelaide Hills, Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, Encounter Bay, Limestone Coast and Loxton/Waikerie.

Open Studios Weekend allows people to go behind the scenes and meet the artists and see where the art is created. One week a year artists around the state open their studio doors and invite the public in. This is a great opportunity to view a working studio, chat with artists and discuss their work in detail. 15 & 16 August.

SALA Up Late invites people to experience Port Adelaide after dark and soak up the atmosphere. Wander through the precinct with local artists as your guides and discover the creative hub of The Port. Along the way, drop into galleries, retail spaces, bars, breweries and distillery venues uncovering hidden gems around every corner for a night of creativity and community. The tour wraps up in one of Port Adelaide's vibrant hospitality venues. Supported by City of Port Adelaide Enfield. 15 August

Infrared Film and Eco Processing Photography Workshop – local experimental photographer Bryce Kraehenbuehl will lead this workshop of analogue fun at Wombat Workshop. This is a beginner-friendly workshop where people will learn about infrared film and what makes it unique, take some photos and develop them using eco-friendly household ingredients, like instant coffee! Supported by Inspiring South Australia. Saturday 29 August

SALA Festival 2026 featured artist is Troy-Anthony Baylis, who works across painting, textiles, installation, and performance. A descendant of the Jawoyn people from the Northern Territory and of Irish ancestry, Baylis' multi-faceted artistic practice is founded in the process of 'queering' and unsettling 'traditional' ways of representing Aboriginality. For this year's SALA Festival, Baylis will present an ambitious new exhibition, 'Pile-up', at Adelaide Central Gallery. 'Pile-up' combines iconic pieces from his oeuvre, as well as the South Australian premiere of two new significant bodies of work. You'll also be able to see his work at the Art Gallery of South Australia. As the featured artist for 2026, Baylis will be the focus of a monograph about his practice, authored by local writers Tikari Rigney and Sasha Grbich. The book is produced by Wakefield Press and is an outcome of the SA Living Artist Publication Opportunity, supported by Create SA.

During August head to the SALA website for more about the 2026 SALA Featured Artist and his work, including a podcast interview where he's asked about the artwork featured on the cover of the SALA Program.

Don't Miss a Australia - Adelaide News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...