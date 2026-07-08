AZIZA to Make Adelaide Debut at Her Majesty's Theatre

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Internationally acclaimed jazz supergroup AZIZA will make its Adelaide debut at Her Majesty's Theatre on Thursday 29 October, presented by Adelaide Festival Centre. Featuring legendary bassist Dave Holland, acclaimed saxophonist Chris Potter, visionary guitarist Lionel Loueke and powerhouse drummer Eric Harland, AZIZA unites four of contemporary jazz's most influential artists. Collectively, they have performed alongside icons including Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Pat Metheny, Joe Henderson, Charles Lloyd and John Scofield, cementing AZIZA's reputation as one of the world's premier jazz ensembles.

Holland first came to international prominence as the bassist with Miles Davis before becoming an NEA Jazz Master, multiple Grammy Award winner and one of modern jazz's defining figures. Potter is internationally regarded as one of the world's leading saxophonists, renowned for his extraordinary improvisation and work with artists including Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Steely Dan and John Scofield. Loueke's singular guitar style has established him as one of contemporary jazz's most original voices, having performed extensively with Herbie Hancock. Harland is one of today's most sought-after drummers, whose collaborations with Wayne Shorter, Charles Lloyd and fellow acclaimed guitarist Julian Lage have earned Grammy recognition.

Individually, they have each helped shape contemporary jazz across generations. Together, they are AZIZA, a rare meeting of four extraordinary musical minds whose fearless, virtuosic and deeply collaborative performances have earned an international reputation as one of the most compelling live acts in contemporary jazz. For Adelaide audiences, this is a rare opportunity to experience one of jazz's true supergroups live.

Adelaide Festival Centre presents AZIZA as part of an Australian tour that includes performances at the Melbourne International Jazz Festival, Sydney's City Recital Hall and Perth International Jazz Festival.

Adelaide Festival Centre Director of Programming Alexandra Sinclair: 'AZIZA brings together four of the most influential voices in contemporary jazz. Each member has enjoyed an extraordinary career in their own right, but when they perform together there's a rare musical chemistry that has captivated audiences around the world. We're thrilled to welcome AZIZA to Adelaide for the first time and give South Australian audiences the opportunity to experience this extraordinary ensemble live.'

Continuing its commitment to bringing internationally renowned musicians and artists to South Australia, Adelaide Festival Centre will also welcome acclaimed guitarist Julian Lage to Dunstan Playhouse on Friday 11 September as part of his world tour. Fresh from performing with Bob Dylan, Lage is widely regarded as one of the most inventive guitarists of his generation, making his Adelaide debut another highlight for jazz and contemporary music lovers.

AZIZA

Her Majesty's Theatre, Thursday 29 October 2026

Tickets on sale now www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

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