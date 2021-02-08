CLUB BRIEFS INTERNATIONAL Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Boylesque legends Briefs thrust back into Adelaide Fringe with camp circus cabaret night Club Briefs International.

Now in their 12th year, Briefs queen Shivannah and her troupe of boy wonders are back to shock and delight with this free-wheeling free-spirited cabaret club night. Club Briefs is like an afterparty with your most flexible queer comrades, and the colourful cast don't disappoint with salacious displays ranging from burlesque fan dances to pop anthem twerk outs to strange acts involving lollipops. These sword swallowers of a different kind make up for 2020's lost pleasures with this evening cocktail of highwire hedonism and debaucherous dance numbers.

But it's not just revelry for the sake of it - the Briefs boys wield the variety circus medium to switch up stereotypes of gender, race, and sexuality. In this Club, leg spreads, wig reveals, and willy tassels are here to salve your woes and set you free, honey. The perfect Fringe boozy do after dark. Packed full of nudity and rudity - you'll want to book the babysitter for this one.

Performances run Feb 19 - March 21.

Tickets from www.gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au or www.adelaidefringe.com.au.