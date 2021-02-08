Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CLUB BRIEFS INTERNATIONAL Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Performances run Feb 19 - March 21.

Feb. 8, 2021  
CLUB BRIEFS INTERNATIONAL Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Boylesque legends Briefs thrust back into Adelaide Fringe with camp circus cabaret night Club Briefs International.

Now in their 12th year, Briefs queen Shivannah and her troupe of boy wonders are back to shock and delight with this free-wheeling free-spirited cabaret club night. Club Briefs is like an afterparty with your most flexible queer comrades, and the colourful cast don't disappoint with salacious displays ranging from burlesque fan dances to pop anthem twerk outs to strange acts involving lollipops. These sword swallowers of a different kind make up for 2020's lost pleasures with this evening cocktail of highwire hedonism and debaucherous dance numbers.

But it's not just revelry for the sake of it - the Briefs boys wield the variety circus medium to switch up stereotypes of gender, race, and sexuality. In this Club, leg spreads, wig reveals, and willy tassels are here to salve your woes and set you free, honey. The perfect Fringe boozy do after dark. Packed full of nudity and rudity - you'll want to book the babysitter for this one.

Performances run Feb 19 - March 21.

Tickets from www.gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au or www.adelaidefringe.com.au.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Onsie
Dance Break Sweatshirt
There's Always A Light Poster

Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories   Shows
WILD WEST ADVENTURE PARTY Comes to Adelaide Fringe Photo

WILD WEST ADVENTURE PARTY Comes to Adelaide Fringe

BWW Review: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS at Adelaide Zoo Photo

BWW Review: CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS at Adelaide Zoo

Carla Anita Mattiazzo Brigns THE CATCHELORETTE to Adelaide Fringe Photo

Carla Anita Mattiazzo Brigns THE CATCHELORETTE to Adelaide Fringe

THE DEEP NORTH First African Australian Musical To Arrive At Adelaide Fringe Photo

THE DEEP NORTH First African Australian Musical To Arrive At Adelaide Fringe


More Hot Stories For You

  • Alberta Bair Theater to Receive $20,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
  • The Bozeman Symphony Announces Scott Lee as its First-Ever Composer-in-Residence
  • The Bar J Wranglers Return to the WYO
  • Ucross Launches Partnerships with Yale Schools of Drama and Music