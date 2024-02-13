CALL GIRLS Comes to Adelaide Fringe This Month

Hot off the heels of selection for the Adelaide Fringe Fund and Melbourne Web Fest, Call Girls prepares to leave Adelaide theatres ringing with laughter 27 February to 3 March.

It’s a car crash of a day at the Department of Roads call centre. Hilariously dysfunctional besties and coworkers Ella and Alexis prepare for their regular shift on the phones. They soon learn that getting through this day is going to require putting everything on the line. No, wait, the other one…

After a smash Brisbane Fringe season, the comedy makes its South Australian debut. It is performed by its dynamic creators, Lauren Harvey and Kelly Hodge. The writer-performer pair first met at acting school (QUT Bachelor of Acting) in 2022. With their combined decade of experience working in call centres, they wrote the hilarious and achingly relatable show which has now received critical acclaim.

Commenting on their selection by the fund, the Adelaide Fringe panel said “we're excited by the opportunity to contribute to this production and see what these rising stars will deliver for Adelaide Fringe audiences."

The show is a fast-paced romp that reveals the world behind the hold music. Over the course of one chaotic day, the show bitingly satirises post-pandemic office culture. The co-workers turned best friends have outrageous fun, until they must confront what happens when they keep putting their lives (and the calls) on hold. Call Girls adheres to upper management’s return-to-office policy and sanitises everything except the jokes.