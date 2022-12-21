Beloved Jester Takes The Throne In Australian Premiere of IS THE KING OF TAKING

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Multi award-winning and internationally renowned silly billy Thom Monckton has a brand-new show. The King of Taking is the latest original production from Monckton, whose solo performances including The Artist (Adelaide Festival, 2020; Sydney Festival, 2022), The Pianist (Adelaide Fringe, 2016), and Only Bones v1.0 (Fringe World, 2019) have toured Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand over the last decade. In his beloved signature style, The King of Taking combines circus and theatre in a royally raucous hour of comedy - now making its Australian premiere at Holden Street Theatres for Adelaide Fringe 2023.

Bathed in pomp, circumstance, and too much velvet, a selfish and juvenile King struts his riches and struggles with red carpets in front of his peasant subjects (you). You are hereby summoned to the royal grounds where this King callously barrels towards his own destruction. Perfectly choreographed chaos delights and surprises in this hour of circus, mime, and character comedy. You will be amazed at what Monckton can do whilst wearing a full Elizabethan ruff.

To try and please the King, audience are encouraged to bring gifts to be featured in the show. These can be any unwanted items and will be unwrapped live onstage. Achieving audience interaction without anyone ever having to step awkwardly up on stage, Monckton says this unique section of the show is all about getting audience invested before even arriving at the theatre.

The King of Taking pokes fun at the childishness of those in assumed power, finding silliness and joy in how out-of-touch one can become when used to getting everything without lifting a finger. It may be inspired by a few real world leaders, but one need not be nervous about politics or any other divisive topics. The show is fun for all, with comedy that transcends age, background, and often even language barriers. The King of Taking brings communities together, and has celebrated houses of full and hearty laughter across New Zealand; now set to play on for many years to come.

Thomas Monckton is an award-winning physical theatre and circus performer originally from rural Patea, in Aotearoa NZ. Monckton trained for two years at Christchurch circus school CircoArts and two years at the physical theatre school Lecoq in Paris. He has been based in Helsinki, Finland for several years, where he collaborates frequently with Kallo Collective. Previous works such as The Artist, The Pianist, Only Bones v1.0, and Moving Stationery have all earned considerable acclaim

The King of Taking

Holden Street Theatres

14 February - 5 March 2023

(no Monday performances)

Tickets $34 full / $29 concession / $25.50 BankSA cardholder

$25 previews 14 - 16 February

Bookings from Holden Street Theatres + FringeTIX




