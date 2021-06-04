BWW Review: WATCHLIST at Bakehouse Theatre

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Thursday 3rd June 2021.

A new play by a local playwright is always a good reason for a night at the theatre, especially when the writer is already a respected practitioner. Alex Vickery-Howe is precisely that, andis his latest play, presented by the South Australian Playwrights' Theatre , and directed by Lisa Harper Campbell. It was to have been performed a year ago but, ironically, it was delayed by COVID-19. You'll understand the irony when you see the final moments in the play.

Hapless Basil Pepper falls for Delia Dengel, but he gets far more than he bargained for. He is the shallowest of thinkers, drifting through life, paying little attention to anything beyond his immediate surroundings. She is the complete opposite. He has a wide gap to cross, but his friend, Roger, insists on helping him, although his help is probably something that Basil could have done without.

Adelaide

,

South Australia

's capital city. It is an independent, not-for-profit newspaper, sales of which help the homeless, disadvantaged, and marginalised people who sell it on street corners. The big issue in The Big Issue right now is, of course, climate change, and Delia is a committed activist; an eco-terrorist. Her particular area of interest is the meat industry, the killing of animals for human consumption, and the effect of raising those animals on the environment. It has to end, and she plans to be the one to end it. Basil's attempts to win Delia's heart, lead him to follow her down the path of activism. His mother, and his only friend, Roger, are soon concerned about the changes that they see in him. They try to interfere in his growing relationship. Meanwhile, a government agent, who has long been monitoring Delia, has now taken an unpleasant interest in Basil, too. As the play opens, Basil, dressed in a 'onesie' patterned after a chameleon, is being interrogated by the less than competent ASIO agent, Norman Gould, and the tale is told in a series of flashbacks, beginning with the funeral of Basil's father, Howard Pepper, where Roger is delivering the eulogy. Norman

Norman has been probably employed in the same bottom grade since joining ASIO as a young man, and has been given what was thought to be a pointless surveillance, merely to keep him occupied, and out of the way of those investigating real threats. Stephen Dean's lighting design is an ever-changing array of contrasting patches of sharply defined lit and dark areas, in a wide range of hues, and there are more cultural references than one can shake a stick at, both in the text and the music, aided and abetted by Sascha Budimski's sound design. Even the stage manager, Claire Miyuki Guerin, going about her set changing, can be assumed to be one of the ASIO spooks. As a bonus, bringing back memories of the Playbill era, the programme includes the full script of the play, albeit with minor changes having been made by the time of the performance. You have until Saturday 12th June to catch this one, and booking soon is advised as the Bakehouse is an intimate venue. Delia is a third-generation hippie. She and her mother once sold copies of The Big Issue, in Adelaide, South Australia

