BETTY BLUE EYES Comes to Therry Theatre This Week

Therry Theatre has announced that its next production is the South Australian premiere of the Cameron Mackintosh musical, Betty Blue Eyes, adapted by Alan Bennett from his screenplay for the film, A Private Function.



Betty Blue Eyes is a nostalgic, big-hearted show that cheerfully takes you back to a time of British austerity.



It is set in post-war northern England, in November, 1947. Despite England winning the war, the government is telling everyone that all will get their fair share, if they survive British austerity. Post-war rationing continues and people question what is and what isn't 'fair for all'.



With the forthcoming marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, however, a private function to celebrate the event is planned, but not everyone gets an invitation. Gilbert and Joyce, who are not invited, resolve to get their 'fair share' of the banquet's illegal pork roast.



The production team is Director, Ben Todd, Musical Directors, Kimberly Clark and Katie Packer, and Choreographer, Vanessa Redmond.



The production stars Trish Hart, as Joyce Chilvers, Jared Frost, as Gilbert Chilvers, and Carolyn Adams, as Mother Dear.



Arts Theatre, 53 Angus Street, Adelaide

Thursday 2nd June to Saturday 4th June at 7:30 pm

Wednesday 8th June to Saturday 11th June at 7:30 pm

Matinees both Saturdays at 2pm



Bookings: www.trybooking.com/BYYZG via the Therry website https://therry.org.au/ or by telephone on 0411 924 566.