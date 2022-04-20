Australian String Quartet Bound For Royal Albert Hall Season

The Australian String Quartet has announced a season of London performances later this year. The Adelaide-based quartet appears as part of the international debut of the ANAM Quartetthaus for the UK/Australia Season 2021-22. From 18-28 September, the ANAM Quartetthaus - a temporary structure designed for listeners to experience the theatrical and visceral art of quartet playing - will feature a mixture of Australian and British quartets for a series of performances hosted by the Royal Albert Hall

In a major program of cultural exchange taking place across the two nations, UK/Australia Season 2021-22 signals the first appearance of the ANAM Quartetthaus outside of Australia. To mark the occasion, the ASQ, Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Adelaide, will present the World Premiere of a new work by Australian composer Jack Symonds as part of its ANAM Quartetthaus appearances.

For ASQ violinist, Dale Barltrop the opportunity to participate in this unique cultural exchange is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the quartet.

"The ASQ is truly honoured to participate in this unique cultural celebration. The impact of live performance in the ANAM Quartetthaus is extraordinarily powerful, immersive, and intimate. It is with great pride that we will represent Australia alongside our wonderful ANAM peers and share the stage with musicians from the Royal College of Music at the iconic Royal Albert Hall ," Mr. Barltrop said.

According to ASQ Chief Executive, Angelina Zucco, the ANAM Quartetthaus season marks the quartet's first international performance since their tour to Italy in November 2018 and has been made possible with the generous support of Arts South Australia.